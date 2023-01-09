Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
How Denzel Washington Helped Convince Elvis Director to Cast Austin Butler as Elvis Presley
Denzel Washington cold-called director Baz Luhrmann to tell him to cast Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Austin Butler made sure to thank Denzel Washington for helping him land his leading role in Elvis. At the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, Butler, 31, addressed Washington, 68, directly as he accepted the award for best actor in a drama movie for director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic. "Also, I gotta thank Denzel Washington," the Elvis star said during his speech. "Denzel, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your generosity...
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's The Sympathizer
The Iron Man star altered his look to tackle multiple roles in the upcoming spy thriller Robert Downey Jr. appears to be going all out for his new HBO series, The Sympathizer. The actor, 57, looked completely unrecognizable as he was snapped on the show's Los Angeles set. While sporting receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows, he donned the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes. The historical drama-thriller...
Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent
Patitz died on Jan. 11 of breast cancer, her agent said. The news was initially broken by Vogue Tatjana Patitz, whose death at age 56 was announced by Vogue on Jan. 11, died of breast cancer, her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed to PEOPLE. "She is survived by her son, her sister, and her parents. We are all devastated by her passing," Nicolas shared in a statement with PEOPLE. "She was compassionate soul, kind and generous of heart and an avid advocate of animal rights. One of the major causes she supported...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'
"A mother should never have to lose a child," Rita Wilson wrote, sending "our hearts and our prayers" to Priscilla Presley and the rest of Lisa Marie Presley's family Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor, 66, and his singer/actress wife, 66, posted a joint statement to Instagram Thursday night, following the news that Lisa Marie had died. "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken … " the couple captioned a photo of Lisa...
Nicolas Cage 'Heartbroken' as He Mourns Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: 'This Is Devastating News'
"Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met," the actor, who was married to Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, said in a statement Nicolas Cage is remembering Lisa Marie Presley as someone who "lit up every room." Following news of Lisa Marie's death on Thursday at the age of 54, Cage said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that the loss of his ex-wife is "devastating news." "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken," said the actor,...
'Titanic' Fans Have a Lot of Questions About Kate Winslet's Hair in the Film's New Movie Poster
A new trailer and poster for the movie debuted on Tuesday for the film's 25th anniversary re-release What going on with Kate Winslet's hair in the new Titanic poster? That's the question fans have been asking on social media since the movie's latest trailer and theatrical poster debuted for its 25th anniversary re-release on Tuesday. In the poster, Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Jack, can be seen embracing Winslet's Rose, who looks down in his embrace. But what caught many people's attention was the fact that half of her head shows...
Julia Roberts Learns She Isn't Actually a 'Roberts' After DNA Test: 'My Mind is Blown'
Julia Roberts discovered a centuries-old marital affair involving her great-great-grandfather on PBS' Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. Julia Roberts is not who she thought she was. The Oscar-winner appeared on PBS' Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on Wednesday, and was left speechless by a hidden centuries-old secret. After researching Roberts' family tree, Gates Jr. discovered that the man who was supposedly her great-great-grandfather, Willis Roberts, actually died more than a decade before her great-grandfather was born. While her great-great-grandmother Rhoda Suttle Roberts had been married to Willis...
Lisa Marie Presley Said Father Elvis Would 'Be Proud' of Film Starring Austin Butler
Lisa Marie Presley spoke about her father Elvis Presley at a Golden Globes pre-party on Jan. 8. She died on Thursday evening aged 54, her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed to PEOPLE Lisa Marie Presley said her father Elvis Presley would have been "proud" of the film starring Austin Butler just days before her tragic death on Thursday aged 54. Speaking at a Golden Globes pre-party on Elvis' actual birthday, Jan. 8., Lisa Marie said she was "overwhelmed" by the Elvis movie, for which Butler won a Golden Globe for Best Actor (Drama)....
Andy Cohen Reveals What He Found 'Stunning' from Jen Shah Case, Teases 'Excellent' New RHOSLC Casting
The Bravo exec also shared he hopes to to sit down with Shah before The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star reports to prison on Feb. 17 to serve time for her role in a telemarketing scheme Andy Cohen is sharing his candid thoughts after Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for her role in a telemarketing scheme. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, admitted that Shah, 49, going to prison was a "big loss" for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Cohen...
'Daisy Jones & The Six' TV Show: Everything to Know
From the cast to the plot, here’s everything to know about Daisy Jones & The Six Get ready to rock — Daisy Jones & The Six is officially making its way from the page to the screen. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name, the upcoming limited series will detail the rise and fall of a fictional '70s rock band — loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac — and its enigmatic frontwoman Daisy Jones. Given the book's popularity, it is no surprise that the rights were...
Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was Starstruck When Anthony Hopkins Told Him He Loved Breaking Bad
The Emmy winner, who returns for season two of the Showtime series Your Honor on Jan. 15, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing Bryan Cranston is the first to admit he can get a little starstruck at times. A few years ago, the Emmy winner, 66, received "a beautiful letter" from veteran actor Anthony Hopkins. "He just loved Breaking Bad and thought it was phenomenal, and I was so touched by it," Cranston tells PEOPLE for this week's issue. The two actors eventually made plans to...
Steve Guttenberg Is Open to Third 'Three Men and a Baby': 'I Still Believe There's Another Movie'
Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson and Tom Selleck starred in the 1987 smash Three Men and a Baby, the biggest box office hit of that year Steve Guttenberg is ready to make two of his most favorite films a trilogy. In a recent in-depth interview with PEOPLE, the '80s icon says he gets quite excited about the thought of re-teaming with Ted Danson and Tom Selleck for a third film in the Three Men and a Baby series. "I enjoyed working with those guys so much," the 64-year-old...
Kim Kardashian Transforms into Tattooed Lady Using Phone Filter
On her Instagram Story late Thursday, the 42-year-old reality star posted a selfie with her face, chest and hand covered in tiny, colorful (digital) tattoos. The Kardashians star wore her once-again-brown hair slicked back. A button-down shirt of a similar palette was slightly open to reveal her skin, upon which hearts, a bee, cherries and the words "baby angel" appeared.
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Dead at 56
The iconic '90s German supermodel ruled the runway and starred in George Michael's famous "Freedom '90" music video Supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died at age 56. Vogue, which helped launch Patitz's career in the 1980s, announced news of her death on Jan. 11. Her cause of death was not initially made public, but was later confirmed by her agent to be breast cancer. Considered one of the original supermodels, the Germany-born, Sweden-raised Patitz entered her first modeling contest at age 17 in Stockholm. Though she took home third place, it wasn't until...
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Dramatic Red Valentino Gown at 'Babylon' Premiere in London
Margot Robbie stole the red carpet in London Thursday alongside Brad Pitt All eyes were on Margot Robbie at the London premiere of Babylon Thursday. The Australian actress stole the red carpet at the BFI Imax in Waterloo wearing a Valentino red poncho gown featuring a bare back and halter neck top. Robbie, 32, teamed her glamorous look with chunky tendrils from a chic updo, bright red lipstick and gold sandal heels. Alongside her, Brad Pitt also looked dapper in a checked grey suit and matching shirt. Robbie's dramatic gown follows her recent "Hollywood powerhouse"...
Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' and 'Devoted Friend' Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'
Fergie shared a photo with Lisa Marie Presley and said, "I am here for your family to support and love them" Sarah Ferguson is adding to the many tributes remembering Lisa Marie Presley. Fergie, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, shared a photo on her Twitter and Instagram pages with Presley, who died on Tuesday at age 54. "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday," Fergie, 63, wrote. "You were my sissy,...
