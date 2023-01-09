Read full article on original website
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
JSO: 17-year-old shot, injured in Brooklyn area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Brooklyn area at 7600 Price Street. JSO reported that around 2:00 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to reported gunfire. When arriving, Officers found at least two vehicles struck by gunfire. Multiple witnesses...
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
Son of missing Jacksonville man thanks JSO for finding father
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man with dementia is safe, after disappearing for three days on Jacksonville’s Westside. JSO says officers found 78-year-old Germilus Nonord safe earlier today. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Action News Jax...
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville Heights area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area Thursday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were in the area of 7600 103rd St when they reported hearing gunfire. Police say they were able to locate a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot. An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect,...
One dead, 2 others critically injured after crash on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:20 p.m., officers say a full-size SUV was traveling northbound on Yellow Bluff Road. For unknown reasons, police say the SUV...
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
Foolio breaks into song in Jacksonville police interrogation room
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Foolio gave an impromptu performance while awaiting arrest in a police interrogation room following a 2022 traffic stop. The interrogation room video shows the artist, whose real name is Charles Jones, singing the R&B song “Dark Clouds” by St. Petersburg R&B/rap performer Rod Wave.
Teen accused of murdering 3-year-old girl he was babysitting pleads to lesser charge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murder charges were dropped Thursday against a teenager charged with killing a 3-year-old toddler when he was just 14. Johnathan Godwin was released from custody after being held since August 2019, when the 3-year-old girl he was babysitting was found beaten to death. As part of...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
JSO: Suspect in custody after man shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on 103rd Street. STORY: No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Florida. According to detectives, officers responded at approximately 1 a.m. and located a man...
Video | 'Do you recognize the shooter?': Ksoo's father identifies him as Lil Buck's killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new video of Abdul Robinson Sr., father of Jacksonville rapper Ksoo (real name Hakeem Robinson), shows the moment he identifies his son as the killer in a video of the first-degree murder of Charles McCormick. McCormick, known as Lil Buck, was killed in January 2020.
JSO: One dead, 2 critially injured in fatal crash on Yellow Bluff Road in Oceanway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a fatal crash in the Oceanway area on Yellow Bluff Rd. The crash happened on the 14000 block of Yellow Bluff Road near Starratt Road, JSO said. JSO reported at around 2:20 p.m. that a full-size SUV was traveling...
JFRD: Three children critically injured in crash on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three children are in critical condition after a traffic crash near Maxville on the Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Maxville-MacClenny Road around 5:22 p.m. and involved a sedan vs. pickup truck. The SUV was traveling...
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
JSO: Man shot in leg during overnight dispute in Hyde Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot on Watergate Lane. STORY: Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk. Detectives said that at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded and located a man with a single...
JSO looking for missing man with dementia on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 78-year-old Germilus Nonord on the Westside. Police say Nonord is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday on foot, in the 5700 block of Billmore Circle East, near Connie Jean Road and 103rd Street.
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbing
A Jacksonville man is in Clay County Jail after stabbing a male victim. He faces one charge of attempted murder.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. A Jacksonville man faces attempted murder charges in Clay County after stabbing a male victim several times Sunday night.
