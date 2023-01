Jason Bruner, an associate professor of religious studies in the School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies (SHPRS), has been appointed as the new director of the Desert Humanities Initiative at Arizona State University's Institute of Humanities Research (IHR). He will be replacing Ron Broglio, who has moved into the position of director of the IHR. In this new role, Bruner hopes to build on the interdisciplinary nature of Desert Humanities and develop a focus on the critical issue of water.

