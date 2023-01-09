Read full article on original website
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
New Report Says Stephanie McMahon, Triple H Opposed WWE Sale
A new report alleges that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H had expressed opposition to a WWE sale. As previously reported, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday just as it was announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously re-elected as Executive Chairman to the company’s Board of Directors. A new report from Axios covered the situation, and added a note from their own reporting about internal opposition to a potential sale.
Note on Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Live AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts VI
– As previously reported, AEW will make its Rhode Island debut in the city of Kingston on Friday, April 7 for a live edition of Rampage, along with Battle of the Belts VI, which will also be live that night. PWInsider has an update on the ticket pre-sale code for the event.
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for Friday’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. Main Card. * Impact Knockouts Championship Title vs. Career Match (Main Event):...
Tony Khan Says AEW May Have Live Events Soon, Talent Want It
In an interview with In The Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that AEW will run live events soon and the talent wants to have them. AEW has only run one live event in the past, with ‘The House Always Wins’ on April 9, 2021. Khan...
Tyler Bate’s Return, Tag Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced the return of Tyler Bate and two tag matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews. * Josh Briggs...
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Next Week’s Dynamite
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Dynamite in Fresno. There are currently 4,704 tickets out for that show. Dynamite in Lexington on January 25 has 4,392 tickets out. Dynamite in Dayton on February 1 has 2,455 tickets out. Dynamite...
AAA & CMLL Veteran Black Warrior Passes Away
Black Warrior, who worked for both AAA and CMLL over a 30-year career, has passed away. CMLL announced on Tuesday that the wrestling star, real name Jesús Toral López, also known as Black Warrior, has passed away at the age of 54. Black Warrior worked under a variety...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23
We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
Latest on WWE Sale Including When It Might Happen and More
As previously reported, there’s been a huge shakeup in WWE, as Vince McMahon returned and was later made the Chairman of the Board. Three board members were replaced by McMahon, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, while three others resigned, including Stephanie McMahon. It was stated that Vince is there to help facilitate a sale of the company. While it had been rumored that WWE was already sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, that has been denied by multiple, credible sources.
WWE News: Superstars Make Their Predictions for 2023, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE released a video of Superstars making their predictions for 2023, including who will win the Royal Rumble and more. You can check out that video below:. – The Top 10 Raw Moments video for this week is now available:
Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE
The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.
Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign
Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Title on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will include a TNT title match. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:. * AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Juice Robinson. * Street Fight: Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale & Ruby...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Intercontinental Title on the Line
WWE will air a new episode of Smackdown tonight with two matches, including one for the Intercontinental title, already announced. They include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Braun Strowman. * Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up. The show will feature Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp, plus more. Here’s the full lineup and preview:. * Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi. * Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson.
Update On Nick Khan’s Role in WWE Following Recent Changes, Vince McMahon’s Involvement
As previously reported, there has been some major changes in WWE in the past week. Vince McMahon returned as the chairman of the board, while six members of the Board of Directors either resigned or were replaced. That includes Stephanie McMahon, who announced her departure earlier this week. This is all due to the company reportedly preparing for a possible sale.
Saraya Says She Gave Her AEW Dynamite Tickets To ‘My Friends’
Saraya has asserted that Toni Storm will be her tag team partner tonight on AEW Dynamite, but she is having some fun with the fact that Britt Baker gave her two tickets for the show. As noted, Saraya maintained during a recent Twitch stream that Toni Storm will be her partner to face Baker and Jamie Hayter, but there was still the matter of the two tickets Baker gave her.
Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune
Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
