ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU football: Alan Bowman, former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback, transfers to OSU

By Gabriel Trevino, Sports Editor, @GabeCTrevino
ocolly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

OSU football's 2022 uniforms ranked

With orange, black, white and gray, 2022 had loads of combos to display. Throughout the 2022 season, the Cowboys experimented with the way the team looked in a major way. Multiple new color combinations took center stage, along with new helmet designs for some games. With so much variety and distinct looks throughout, here are the uniforms of the 2022 Cowboy football season ranked.
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Something Needs to Change in Lubbock, and Quickly

With Tuesday’s humiliating 84-50 loss in Ames, it became readily apparent that this may be the worst Texas Tech basketball team in some time. With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 0-4 in Conference play and is tied with West Virginia at the rock bottom of the conference standings. It is mid-January and this Texas Tech team doesn’t have a single Quad One or Two win and isn’t even in the bubble conversation.
LUBBOCK, TX
ocolly.com

Cowgirl Basketball: OSU get huge ranked-road win in Waco

Jacie Hoyt is already doing things OSU hasn’t done in years, and it’s just her fourth Big 12 game. On Wednesday, OSU defeated No. 18 Baylor 70-65, in a surprisingly defensively tough game. It’s the Cowgirls’ first ranked victory on the road since 2019 and the first win...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

OSU QB Zane Flores talks receiver transfers, early enrollment, expectations

Flores, the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, was a four-year starting quarterback at Gretna High School in Nebraska. He passed for 3,117 yards his senior year and accounted for 41 touchdowns against seven interceptions. A three-star recruit, Flores is OSU’s highest-rated recruit of 2023 according to 247Sports. But...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Former OSU star Grace Yochum drafted by Chicago Red Stars FC in NWSL

OSU soccer attacking midfielder Grace Yochum was selected 14th overall by Chicago Red Stars FC in the 11th NWSL draft in Philadelphia on Thursday night. Yochum, one of three Cowgirls in the 2022 class to declare for the draft, joins fellow alumnae Melinda Mercado, AD Franch and Charmé Morgan as the fourth Cowgirl selected in draft history.
STILLWATER, OK
Axios Columbus

Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated

Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university

Among OSU’s most glaring if rarely noticed institutional failures is its so-called Campus Partners for Urban Community Development. As I demonstrate in detail in a forthcoming study, this almost 30 year front partners only with developers, never with or for urban community development. It actively neglects the University District whereby any measure of vision, planning, or common sense, its attention should focus.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

College free speech group sues OSU over policies that discipline students

Speech First, a college free speech advocacy organization, is suing Oklahoma State over three university policies. Speech First launched a lawsuit Tuesday against OSU that challenges three speech policies the school claims are designed to relax and silent student speech. Speech First and executive director Cherise Trump argued that the policies deter, suppress and punish students for constitutionally protected speech about political and social issues.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

OSU celebrates MLK's day: A look into the celebrations

Oklahoma State celebrates Martin Luther King Jr Day, one of the most important civil rights leaders of the 20th century. On the third Monday of every January, Jan. 16 for this year, a federal holiday is held to appreciate one of the strongest Black voices in history. OSU holds several events all across campus to help keep his memory and accomplishments alive.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
neurologylive.com

Understanding the Widespread Impacts of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Teleneurology Program

The virtual care program built by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center allows for expanded access to patient care in rural areas, improved decision-making, and hands-on experience for young neurologists. The application of telemedicine to remotely connect patients with their providers dates back decades; however, the exponential growth in...
COLUMBUS, OH
FMX 94.5

Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
LUBBOCK, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing teen found by Hilliard police

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Hilliard Division of Police has located a missing, runaway teenager. The girl had previously been spotted Tuesday near the tennis courts at Hilliard Darby High School before disappearing. HPD said her cell phone had been turned off during the search, but confirmed Thursday around 4:45 p.m. that she had been […]
HILLIARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy