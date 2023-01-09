Read full article on original website
WRGB
Governor acknowledges concerns of farmers, anxiety over overtime wage
Governor Hochul spoke for just under 20 minutes in front of the New York State Agricultural Society on Thursday. The Governor hoped to reach the essential farm workers here in New York State. Hochul admitted there had been a lot of concern about how farm owners are going to keep...
WRGB
Hochul lays out plan to improve mental health care across NYS
In her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out her billion-dollar plan to bolster mental health care. "Since the onset of the pandemic, more than one in three New Yorkers have sought mental health care or know someone who has," Hochul said. "Too many of them can't get it. The barriers are seemingly endless. No appointments available close to home. Insurance won't cover care. Long waits for psychiatric beds in hospitals."
WRGB
Cannabis leader 'disappointed' no mention of marijuana sales in Hochul State of the State
A major economic issue was left out of Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State Address and the absence did not go unnoticed. What was missing? Any mention of the cannabis industry which is making history this year with the sale of the first legal cannabis crop under state law, although New York State legalized recreational use of marijuana in March 2021.
WRGB
Gov. Hochul addresses pandemic disruption & trauma still impacting schools
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY - Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State “book” is 263 pages, and around 10 pages of that focuses on what’s simply being called "providing high quality education." The Governor mentioned something we've reported a lot on, that "progress...
WRGB
Bail reform advocates upset as Governor Hochul addresses law "inconsistencies"
Albany — Public safety and bail reform laws were some of the first issues Governor Kathy Hochul addressed during her 2023 State of the State. "The bail reform law as written, needs improvement, and as leaders we cannot ignore that," Hochul said. The Governor wants to make more changes...
WRGB
State of the State: Hochul outlines housing development plan to increase affordability
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York’s housing crisis became one of the cornerstones of Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State address. On Tuesday, the governor laid out what she called a “groundbreaking strategy” to boost housing development across the state, introducing the "New York Housing Compact."
WRGB
Green goals aim to bring green jobs to NYS
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The Climate Leadership and Community Plan Act has high goals of reducing gas emissions and sustaining renewable energy. In the course of the multi-decade plan, workers are needed to get the job done. “It’s a huge opportunity not only in the perspective of scale,...
WRGB
New York GOP says Santos 'disgraced' House, should resign
NEW YORK (AP) -- — Local Republican leaders in New York are calling for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos. Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. Santos was swarmed by...
WRGB
Rally for free meals to help hungry students
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — A big push is underway from lawmakers and anti-hunger advocates who are calling for the state to fund free school meals for all students. Back in June, federal waivers that provided free school meals expired. More than 700,000 students across the state were impacted. Advocates now want the state to work to bring it back, because they say hungry kids can't learn.
WRGB
Detors as part of Route 7 closed due to emergency culvert repair
TOWN OF HOOSICK, NY (WRGB) — New York State Department of Transportation says that there is a section of Route 7 that is closed due to an emergency culvert repair. Were told that this culvert replacement could take days as some construction supplies are expected to arrive on scene in the coming days.
WRGB
Woman accused of leaving emaciated dog in abandoned vehicle, say state police
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A Moreau woman was arrested and is facing charges after State Police say an emaciated dog was recovered from inside an abandoned vehicle. Investigators say 26-year-old Priscilla M. Lancaster, of Moreau was arrested, charged with failing to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of animals. According...
