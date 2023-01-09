ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Texas Football: 3 WR coach candidates that Sarkisian has interest in

One of the biggest discussions surrounding the Texas football program in the last week or so is the looming task for head coach Steve Sarkisian to find a replacement for the recently-departed wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion. On Jan. 8, the news dropped that Marion would be leaving Texas after one year on the staff to take the offensive coordinator job with the UNLV Rebels.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Chances Gary Patterson returns to Texas football in 2023 are ’50-50′

As Texas football faces some turnover on its staff this offseason, one of the major question marks surrounding the personnel under head coach Steve Sarkisian is the status of the special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson. While Patterson was a great addition to Texas’ staff in 2022, there was never any guarantee that he would return to the Forty Acres in 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Jade Clack continues family legacy as a standout at Austin High

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Jade clack is making her mark as one of the top basketball players in the State of Texas, and she’s got some pretty good genes to boot Jade clack is the daughter of former Texas basketball standout Kris Clack, and her mother, Emerald Amen, a former player herself, coaches Jade at Austin High. […]
AUSTIN, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas

Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
chainstoreage.com

H-E-B opening multi-level store with lake views, multiple restaurants

H-E-B is taking the customer experience to the next level at its newest location in Austin. The regional grocery powerhouse will open a 97,000-sq.-ft. location in Austin on February 15. The multi-level store will be packed with unique features designed to make it a community gathering place, including a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin, a full bar with indoor and outdoor seating and a coffee shop serving handmade breakfast tacos.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.

The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

