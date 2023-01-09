ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Valley, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

High-speed pursuit ends with arrest in Butterfield

A high-speed pursuit Monday evening began in Windom and ended with an arrest in Butterfield. According to the Windom Police Department, an officer witnessed a vehicle driving without headlights on shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night near Kwik Trip. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop, taking several roads through Windom before eventually traveling at a high rate of speed to Butterfield. There, the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.
WINDOM, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
BROOKINGS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Worthington man jailed for OWI by Hospers

HOSPERS—A 25-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Urbano Ramos Lopez stemmed from him losing control of a southbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and entering the median on the Highway 60 expressway about two miles north of Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
WORTHINGTON, MN
kiwaradio.com

Luverne, Minnesota 18-Year-Old Dies In Accident Near Hull

Perkins, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota teen has died as the result of an accident near Perkins on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:00 p.m., 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, MN was driving a 2008 Chevy southbound on Highway 75, one mile south of the south junction of Highways 75 and 18, two miles southwest of Hull. They tell us that 25-year-old Dylan Taylor of Le Mars was northbound on 75 in a 2018 Chevy pickup.
LUVERNE, MN
KELOLAND TV

1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County, Iowa left one person dead. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at around 6 p.m. Emma Nibbelink, 18, of Luverne, Minnesota, was about three miles southwest of Hull heading south on Highway 75 when she drove onto the shoulder of the road.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

3 men arrested following traffic stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and led to three arrests. Police say the driver was wanted, so they stopped his car around 2 a.m. Inside, they allegedly found meth and two guns – one of them had been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Disturbance Call Leads to Drug Charges For Dickens Man

Dickens, IA (KICD)– A Dickens man has been charged with possession of controlled substances. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to East Street in that community last Wednesday on the report of a disturbance. 38-year-old Jeffery Cadwell was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug...
DICKENS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Coroner determines cause of death in 2022 Gateway Lounge fatality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the coroner has determined the cause of death for the man who passed away after an altercation that took place at the Gateway Lounge in 2022. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Shane Birger, 43, from Sioux Falls, was injured...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Granville teen arrested on OWI charge

GRANVILLE—A Granville 19-year-old was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. Andrew Michael Oldenkamp initially was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, stemming from the stop of a 2010 Honda Insight on the 4700 mile of Nest Avenue about two miles west of Germantown, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANVILLE, IA
brookingsradio.com

Arlington man charged with stealing pickup and driving drunk in Brookings

An Arlington man is facing grand theft, assault and DUI charges in Brookings. Police Detective Adam Smith says they were notified shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night that a man was leaving a Brookings residence intoxicated. A short time later, officers located a pickup truck in the ditch in...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Guilty plea for fentanyl dealer that led to a death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors. He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bigcountry1077.com

Two Hospitalized Following Tuesday Crash Near Ashton

Ashton, IA (KICD)– Two people were reportedly hurt following a crash near Ashton Tuesday morning. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 60 just south of town around 8:45 where an initial investigation revealed an eastbound pickup had pulled out in front of a minivan possibly caused by low visibility leading to the collision.
ASHTON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy