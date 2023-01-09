A high-speed pursuit Monday evening began in Windom and ended with an arrest in Butterfield. According to the Windom Police Department, an officer witnessed a vehicle driving without headlights on shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night near Kwik Trip. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop, taking several roads through Windom before eventually traveling at a high rate of speed to Butterfield. There, the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.

WINDOM, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO