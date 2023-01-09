Read full article on original website
Sioux City police searching for suspect with felony warrants
Sioux City police are searching for a man who fled the scene after causing a disturbance at several businesses Thursday afternoon.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
High-speed pursuit ends with arrest in Butterfield
A high-speed pursuit Monday evening began in Windom and ended with an arrest in Butterfield. According to the Windom Police Department, an officer witnessed a vehicle driving without headlights on shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night near Kwik Trip. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop, taking several roads through Windom before eventually traveling at a high rate of speed to Butterfield. There, the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man jailed for OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 25-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Urbano Ramos Lopez stemmed from him losing control of a southbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and entering the median on the Highway 60 expressway about two miles north of Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota 18-Year-Old Dies In Accident Near Hull
Perkins, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota teen has died as the result of an accident near Perkins on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:00 p.m., 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink of Luverne, MN was driving a 2008 Chevy southbound on Highway 75, one mile south of the south junction of Highways 75 and 18, two miles southwest of Hull. They tell us that 25-year-old Dylan Taylor of Le Mars was northbound on 75 in a 2018 Chevy pickup.
KELOLAND TV
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County, Iowa left one person dead. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at around 6 p.m. Emma Nibbelink, 18, of Luverne, Minnesota, was about three miles southwest of Hull heading south on Highway 75 when she drove onto the shoulder of the road.
KELOLAND TV
3 men arrested following traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and led to three arrests. Police say the driver was wanted, so they stopped his car around 2 a.m. Inside, they allegedly found meth and two guns – one of them had been...
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
kicdam.com
Disturbance Call Leads to Drug Charges For Dickens Man
Dickens, IA (KICD)– A Dickens man has been charged with possession of controlled substances. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to East Street in that community last Wednesday on the report of a disturbance. 38-year-old Jeffery Cadwell was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County
A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coroner determines cause of death in 2022 Gateway Lounge fatality
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the coroner has determined the cause of death for the man who passed away after an altercation that took place at the Gateway Lounge in 2022. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Shane Birger, 43, from Sioux Falls, was injured...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man’s death ruled a homicide after altercation outside of Gateway Lounge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An incident that occurred outside of a Sioux Falls bar last year has now been ruled a homicide. It stems from an altercation between two individuals at Gateway Lounge on October 27, 2022. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department explains the...
nwestiowa.com
Granville teen arrested on OWI charge
GRANVILLE—A Granville 19-year-old was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. Andrew Michael Oldenkamp initially was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, stemming from the stop of a 2010 Honda Insight on the 4700 mile of Nest Avenue about two miles west of Germantown, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
brookingsradio.com
Arlington man charged with stealing pickup and driving drunk in Brookings
An Arlington man is facing grand theft, assault and DUI charges in Brookings. Police Detective Adam Smith says they were notified shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night that a man was leaving a Brookings residence intoxicated. A short time later, officers located a pickup truck in the ditch in...
KELOLAND TV
Guilty plea for fentanyl dealer that led to a death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors. He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021,...
bigcountry1077.com
Two Hospitalized Following Tuesday Crash Near Ashton
Ashton, IA (KICD)– Two people were reportedly hurt following a crash near Ashton Tuesday morning. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 60 just south of town around 8:45 where an initial investigation revealed an eastbound pickup had pulled out in front of a minivan possibly caused by low visibility leading to the collision.
14-year-old arrested after southern Minnesota school targeted by threats
A 14-year-old was arrested after he allegedly made threats towards a school in Windom, Minnesota on Monday. The boy was taken into custody at Windom Area High School on suspicion of terroristic threats around 2:30 p.m., according to the Windom Police Department. The youth was taken to Prairie Lakes Juvenile...
KELOLAND TV
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
