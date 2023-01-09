Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies
A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.
NBC12
Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
Police seek pickup after Richmond man found dead on side of road
Police have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George County earlier this week.
13newsnow.com
Accused officers take the stand for the first time in Nazario lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. — On the stand, both officer Daniel Crocker and former police officer Joe Gutierrez said it was Army Lt. Caron Nazario who escalated the traffic stop in December 2020. The traffic stop in question started when officers tried to pull Nazario over, claiming his car didn't have...
Police identify suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run investigation in Prince George County Police
Police have now received information that a 1990s model, extended cab, red and white colored, Ford pickup truck was observed parked in a field off of the 8000 block of Halifax Road in Dinwiddie County.
Her father died inside the Richmond Jail. She wants answers: 'His life mattered'
The family of an inmate who died in the Richmond City Jail is heartbroken, stunned, and searching for answers. They said 37-year-old Steven Carey was the man who was found dead in the cell Wednesday.
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
Man sentenced for three Henrico armed robberies
A Richmond man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection to three armed robberies that took place in Eastern Henrico County in January and February of 2022.
One man killed, another critically injured in shooting at apartments in South Richmond
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.
‘How are the drugs getting in there?’: Leaders react to fourth Richmond inmate death in a year
Another inmate has died inside the Richmond City Justice Center, sparking outrage and calls for change among some city leaders.
Richmond man sentenced to five years in prison for having gun while trafficking cocaine
A Richmond man has been sentenced to five years in prison for using a firearm as part of a felony drug trafficking crime.
NBC12
Sheriff’s office arrests Spotsylvania man on multiple drug charges
SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) -A Spotsylvania man is now behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say they found him with capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl. On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit surveilled the Partlow/Beaverdam area of the county after multiple drug complaints from locals.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Richmond man to spend 14 years behind bars after four seemingly random attacks on women
A Richmond man was sentenced to spend 14 years behind bars after being found guilty of four seemingly random assaults on women during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford
A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
Third inmate at Richmond City Jail dies in three months, investigation ongoing
This is the third inmate to die at the Richmond City Jail since November. Three inmates died at the jail in 2022.
Dozens of charges brought against family members of Richmond home where nearly 60 animals were rescued
Three members of a Richmond family are facing animal cruelty charges after Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued nearly 60 animals from the home in September 2022.
Police release further details in deadly hit-and-run investigation in Prince George County
The Prince George County Police Department is continuing to investigate a hit-and-run incident that resulted in a 59-year-old Richmond man's death.
NBC12
VCU Police looking for people who broke into, stole firearm from car
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU Police are looking for a person in connection to the report of a stolen firearm from a car parked on West Grace Street. At 1:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the victim reported that his vehicle had been broken into in an alley behind 909 West Grace Street in a privately-owned parking lot.
With 3 inmates dead at Richmond Jail, sheriff addresses drug problems
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Antionette Irving said inmates and staff found the man unresponsive in a pod of about 40 to 50 people.
NBC12
RRHA responds to missing doors in Gilpin Court
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dozens of apartments in Gilpin Court have been missing doors that lead into common areas of the apartments for months. In a statement, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority say the back doors that allow access to common areas were taken off in mid-November, claiming the doors were deteriorating and needed to be replaced as it was causing a safety hazard to residents and guests.
