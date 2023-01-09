A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO