43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
Orangeburg man accused of killing daughter's mother still awaiting Virginia extradition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man remains in a Virginia prison awaiting extradition back to South Carolina after he was accused of killing the mother of his 5-year-old daughter and fleeing the state with said 5-year-old. Though Antar Jeter went before a Danville, VA judge Thursday morning, officials...
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
Developments made to First Responders' monument in Newberry County square
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County announced changes Thursday to its First Responders' monument located at Newberry's historic Court House Square. Retired First Responder Jimmy Smith coordinated and raised funds to build the monument dedicated to honoring those who serve. Both Newberry County Council and Columbia City Council approved...
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
Local Non-profit provides disaster kits for S.C.'s disabled population
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — People with disabilities are up to four times more likely to die during a natural disaster than others. That's according to non-profit group Able South Carolina, that hopes to save thousands of lives. "Our goal is to ensure people with disabilities are included and receive...
Newberry County man tried selling stolen West Columbia construction equipment, arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County deputies have arrested a 55-year-old man accused of trying to sell a stolen construction vehicle on the Facebook Market Place. On Tuesday 55-year-old Ryan Bonneau was arrested after a undercover operation caught him attempting to sell a Kubota skid steer that was stolen from West Columbia.
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
SLED: Two individuals arrested on human trafficking charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have charged two people with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, was charged on January 7 with trafficking a victim under 18 years-old and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. John Richard Williams,...
Renewed push for tips in Columbia's unsolved cases gives victims' families hope
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Each year dozens of people are killed in Columbia. For some, justice comes quickly - but for others, their cases remain unsolved. Now the Columbia Police Department is trying to shed new light on those unsolved cases - pushing them to the front of people’s minds in hopes new leads will come in.
Former City Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman dies
Brian DeQuincey Newman, who made history as the youngest person ever to be elected to Columbia City Council, died on January 3, 2023. He was 40 years old. Newman was a member of a prominent local family. He was the great nephew of the late state Senator I. DeQuincey Newman, who was also a prominent South Carolina civil rights leader. I. DeQuincey Newman United Methodist Church is named in his honor. His father, Clifton Newman, and sister, Jocelyn Newman, are state Circuit Court judges.
Medical expert shares warning signs of human trafficking following trafficking arrests in Orangeburg County
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - A human trafficking case involving one of its residents is shaking up the small town of Bowman in Orangeburg County. On the day that the state released its 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrests of Alana Westbury and John Williams for human trafficking.
Man on the run after assaulting, stealing from victim at Lexington Dollar General
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted and stole from a man at an area Dollar General. On Tuesday, Lexington Police Department released a composite image of the suspect, and claim the man struck a male victim on the head before stealing several items and running away. The incident happened on December 17 at the Dollar General on Augusta Road.
Victim of Eastover crash identified, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the women found dead after a crash on U.S. 601 early Tuesday morning. Officials say the sole victim was Mecca Windsor, 29, of Sumter. SC Highway Patrol troopers said Windsor was driving along U.S. 601 in a...
Death investigation underway in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of a death investigation. Investigators are in the Pine Ridge area of Darlington County. No other information is available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
Governor McMaster sworn into office for his second term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster was sworn into office one final time on Wednesday during the state's 98th Inauguration Ceremony. To date, McMaster has served six years in office, taking over the role after former Governor Nikki Haley accepted a position to be a U.S. Ambassador. McMaster won his first full-term back in 2018 after beating Democratic nominee James E. Smith Jr. with 54% of the total vote.
Orangeburg man arrested on drug charges, assault on police officer
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and assault on a police officer. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Easterlin intended to distribute contraband including oxycodone and amphetamine, and trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators made the arrest...
