Well folks, the sun rises, the sun sets. And just like our solar friend, so too do businesses come and go, even if they last a lifetime. A West Point Pharmacy and boutique store, Rose Drug Company at 595 Commerce St., will close Jan. 25 and immediately turn over ownership of the pharmacy to CVS, current co-owner Connie Hudson said. All prescriptions will immediately transfer to CVS the next day.

WEST POINT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO