Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Service projects, celebrations planned for MLK Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and there are a full slate of events planned to celebrate and serve Golden Triangle communities. Columbus will hold its first MLK Day Breakfast and Day of Service since 2020 at 8 a.m. at Lion Hills Center. The event will feature guest speaker...
Commercial Dispatch
VFW bingo night disrupted, bartender struck by robbers
Two people disrupted bingo night at the VFW Thursday night, robbing the bar at gunpoint and striking a 62-year-old woman before making off with an unknown amount of cash. The robbers entered the VFW Post 4272, located at 2850 Seventh Ave. N., shortly before 7, according to a Columbus Police Department press release. The suspects were dressed in heavy clothing and masks, and at least one of them was armed with a handgun.
wtva.com
Executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre dies
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Community Theatre executive director Tom Booth has died. He was 68. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says loved ones found him before noon Wednesday at Booth's home in Wren. Gurley adds that Booth died from a sudden medical event. No foul play is suspected.
Commercial Dispatch
Anne Craig
BRONX, N.Y. — Anne C. Craig, 79, died Jan. 5, 2023, at Albert Einstein Hospital. Graveside services will be at noon Jan. 21, at Bigbee Baptist Church Cemetery in Aliceville, Alabama. There will be a private visitation. Lavender’s Funeral Service of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Junior Auxiliary of Columbus scholarship deadline approaching
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus is proud to offer scholarship opportunities to graduating high school seniors in Lowndes County who will be attending a college or university following graduation. Each year, JA of Columbus awards nearly $30,000 in scholarships to new recipients and those continuing to receive stipends through their four...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Jan. 2-5
■ Christian Quevedo Velazlo; 607 Plain St.; plumbing; Plumbing, LLC. ■ Rigdon and Street; 150 Hwy. 12 E.; plumbing; Jeremy Britton. ■ Donald L. Howard; 909 Tuckaho Drive; plumbing; R & D Plumbing. ■ James Boyd; 125 Deerfield Drive; plumbing; R & D Plumbing. ■ Gertak 2, LLC; 2213 Fifth...
Commercial Dispatch
Bomb threats called in to CHS, New Hope Middle
Students and employees at Columbus High School and New Hope Middle School were evacuated from their respective buildings after receiving bomb threats this morning. Those at CHS were cleared out of the building after a caller issued the threat at 8:08 a.m. The administrative assistant who fielded the call then alerted administrators, Columbus Municipal School District public information officer Mary Pollitz said.
wtva.com
West Point teachers learn to stop bleeding
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - It started back in 2013 as a response to the Sandy Hook school shooting. Now, medical workers and first responders continue to teach people in their local communities how to stop bleeding in life-threatening situations. Teachers gathered Tuesday at Fifth Street Junior High School in...
Commercial Dispatch
In Itawamba Community College rebuild, new coach Travis Macon hopes love will find a way
FULTON — Returning Itawamba Community College football players met their new coach Monday. If they were savvy and had done some background on Travis Macon, the meeting held no surprises. When Macon’s hiring was announced on Dec. 13, he said he was looking for players of a certain kind,...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Century-old Rose Drug Company closing in West Point
Well folks, the sun rises, the sun sets. And just like our solar friend, so too do businesses come and go, even if they last a lifetime. A West Point Pharmacy and boutique store, Rose Drug Company at 595 Commerce St., will close Jan. 25 and immediately turn over ownership of the pharmacy to CVS, current co-owner Connie Hudson said. All prescriptions will immediately transfer to CVS the next day.
wtva.com
Child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
Commercial Dispatch
Hannah joins Republican field for Dist 3 supervisor
There are now three candidates in the mix for the Lowndes County District 3 supervisor seat. Republican Tony Hannah has joined Chad Frasher and Andy Williams, also Republicans, in the contest to replace John Holliman, who is not seeking reelection. Hannah is a native of Palmetto, Alabama, but has lived...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Jan. 3-10
■ Not Listed; Hwy. 12 E.; removal of small red house; Buddy Prisock. ■ Tyronza Stallings; 208 Hiwassee Drive; electrical; Dawn Field. ■ David Buys; 1107 Friar Tuck Road; addition; Marsha Waldon. ■ Robert K Honeycutt; 105 Raymond St.; construction; Jennifer MacGown. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wcbi.com
Baptist Memorial Hospital hosts emergency response presentation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes during an emergency situation, there may not be enough time to wait for first responders to save a life. That’s why healthcare professionals from Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle hosted a “Stop the Bleed” presentation for teachers at Fifth Street School in West Point.
wcbi.com
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
Commercial Dispatch
Chief: Friendly, communicative officers to drive citizen buy-in
Newly minted Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. said it was interacting with Officer Friendly, and a neighborhood cop, that made him want to be a policeman when he grew up. “In the 1970s when I was growing up, you had Officer Friendly,” he said. “You had police officers who...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County building permits: Jan. 11
■ Mark Crunkilton; 119 Joel Drive; construct storage/ shop; Owner. ■ Kielman; 138 e. Jemison Road; Renovations to storage/ shop; Ray Livingston. ■ Kevin Smiley and Brittany Turnipseed; 4645 Cal-Kolola Road; set up mobile home; Owner. ■ Kevin Smiley and Brittany Turnipseed; 4645 Cal-Kolola Road; move mobile home; B &...
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
wtva.com
CDF expects restaurant boom to continue in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Community Development Foundation (CDF) claims 30 new restaurants signed on as members in 2022. That’s more than any other year on record, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce Judd Wilson said. This trend is expected to continue into the new year. Wilson said Tupelo’s...
Comments / 0