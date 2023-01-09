ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA



WDSU

Low Threat of Severe Weather Around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Marginal risk for severe weather across Southeast Louisiana from mid-morning into the early afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Margaret Orr, breaks it all down. During the mid-morning hours we had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Tangipahoa, and St. Tammany Parishes. In the late morning hours, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect for Pearl River County. All were due in part to winds of 60 mph, and minor to near moderate rotation within a storm tracking over the Northshore. All =warnings in that regard expired this morning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour

Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City Hall selects design team to lead repairs to New Orleans Municipal Auditorium

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration took a major step Tuesday towards reviving the long-shuttered Municipal Auditorium, selecting a local architecture firm to come up with a plan to stabilize and repair the dilapidated historic venue. A City Hall purchasing committee selected VergesRome Architects, which is partnering with Nano...
WWL-AMFM

Crash knocks out power in New Orleans

About 3,400 Entergy Customers lost electricity in New Orleans just before 5:00am. The outages impacted the Warehouse District, Lower Garden District and Central City. Entergy’s outage map had the estimated restoration listed as 7:00am.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park

Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA



