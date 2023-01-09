Read full article on original website
WDSU
Jefferson Parish officials lift boil water advisory in Barataria
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials lifted a boil water advisory Wednesday evening. It was in effect for all areas off of Privateer Boulevard bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive in Barataria on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish. The advisory was put in place earlier this...
wbrz.com
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
WDSU
Low Threat of Severe Weather Around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Marginal risk for severe weather across Southeast Louisiana from mid-morning into the early afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Margaret Orr, breaks it all down. During the mid-morning hours we had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Tangipahoa, and St. Tammany Parishes. In the late morning hours, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect for Pearl River County. All were due in part to winds of 60 mph, and minor to near moderate rotation within a storm tracking over the Northshore. All =warnings in that regard expired this morning.
NOLA.com
Covington utility relocation almost done, Bogue Falaya bridge building next
A $1.2 million project to relocate utility lines at the site of the much-anticipated bridge construction on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington is almost complete, according to City Engineer Callie Baker. Moving the utility lines, which is being done under a city contract, will clear the...
NOLA.com
Power restored in Central City after vehicle hits utility pole, Entergy says
Power was restored Thursday morning for thousands of people in New Orleans after being in the dark for about five hours. The outage was primarily in Central City and Gert Town, Entergy said. A vehicle hit a utility pole, which damaged Entergy's equipment and caused the outage, according to our...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
NOLA.com
For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour
Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
New Orleans Woman Plants a Tree as a Memorial, City Government Digs It Up After Complaints
A woman in the New Orleans area wanted to plant a tree along a bayou as a memorial to someone she lost. It was planted at Blue Bridge after she got permission from the city's Parks and Parkways department, and it was watered regularly and covered in memorial photos. But...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell plans to bring in more trash haulers as Richard's Disposal service falters
Two New Orleans garbage contractors who recently took over service in about half the city are now expanding into the other half, where there is increasing public outcry over faltering service. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration on Monday said it was working with IV Waste and Waste Pro to determine which...
NOLA.com
West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 22-29, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from Dec. 22-29, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. S. Tish Drive 120: Amy Soto to Mario R. V. Hernandez, $229,000. BARATARIA. Baltazaar Point subdivision, portion of lot 9: Nathalie S. Hinojosa to Randy P. Hinojosa, donation, no...
NOLA.com
City Hall selects design team to lead repairs to New Orleans Municipal Auditorium
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration took a major step Tuesday towards reviving the long-shuttered Municipal Auditorium, selecting a local architecture firm to come up with a plan to stabilize and repair the dilapidated historic venue. A City Hall purchasing committee selected VergesRome Architects, which is partnering with Nano...
Crash knocks out power in New Orleans
About 3,400 Entergy Customers lost electricity in New Orleans just before 5:00am. The outages impacted the Warehouse District, Lower Garden District and Central City. Entergy’s outage map had the estimated restoration listed as 7:00am.
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell sets deadline for Mardi Gras parades to find extra police in order to restore routes
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday provided additional details on the city’s plan to restore the full length of Carnival parades in 2023, setting a deadline for krewes to secure the required police that would allow them to roll on their traditional routes. During a press conference at City Hall,...
A Sheriff in Louisiana Has Been Destroying Records of Deputies’ Alleged Misconduct for Years
A lawsuit brought by the family of an autistic teen who died while in custody found the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office destroyed the disciplinary records of a deputy involved in the case.
Avondale shipyard sells for over 400-million dollars
The storied Avondale shipyard, once home to Louisiana’s largest employer, has been sold for 445-million dollars. Owner T. Parker Host purchased the 254-acre property for roughly than 60-million dollars.
Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy former Avondale shipyard for $445M
AVONDALE, La. — The former site of the Avondale shipyard could soon get a new owner. The Port of South Louisiana announced Thursday that they have entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with T. Parker Host for the 254-acre Avondale Global Gateway. The agreement means Port of South...
Council committee approves recruitment, retention pay for NOPD
A New Orleans City Council committee says “yes” to funding increases for the New Orleans Police Department. It’s the council’s latest move in an effort to bolster the NOPD.
NOLA.com
Stately Washington Ave. mansion listed for $2.25 million in New Orleans' Irish Channel
The majestic Italianate home at 1006 Washington Ave. stands as a corner sentinel in New Orleans' Irish Channel neighborhood, the proud double-galleried, L-shape porches wrapping the white building in grand style. Bristling with embellishments on the outside as well as the interior, the 1860s home is part of a compound...
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal close after new round of talks over shuttered amusement park
Developers and New Orleans officials have made a breakthrough in talks over the former Six Flags amusement park, more than a year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration selected Bayou Phoenix to build a water park, hotel and sports complex with retail and other amenities. That is welcome news for New Orleans East residents, after the deal looked close to dead late last year.
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
