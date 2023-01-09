NEW ORLEANS — Marginal risk for severe weather across Southeast Louisiana from mid-morning into the early afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Margaret Orr, breaks it all down. During the mid-morning hours we had Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Tangipahoa, and St. Tammany Parishes. In the late morning hours, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect for Pearl River County. All were due in part to winds of 60 mph, and minor to near moderate rotation within a storm tracking over the Northshore. All =warnings in that regard expired this morning.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO