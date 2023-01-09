ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Turning up the heat on gas appliances: why federal regulations could get tighter

For many Americans, the distinctive clicking sound of a gas burner turning on means something delicious is on the way. Roughly a third of U.S. homes have gas stoves. However, climate scientists and some public health experts say that’s a problem: burning natural gas contributes carbon to the atmosphere, and emissions from gas stoves have been linked asthma in children and other health risks.
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Biden not in favor of a gas stove ban, White House says

The White House on Wednesday asserted that President Joe Biden does not support a ban on gas stoves after a federal consumer safety official suggested that such a proposal was on the table. The White House response follows a recent Bloomberg interview with Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard...
Why Gas Stoves May Soon Be Regulated or Even Banned

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Talks of federal regulation and even a full ban on gas stoves have begun following a Bloomberg interview with Richard Trumka Jr., an agency commissioner with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Trumpka called natural gas stoves, which are used in as many as 40% of US homes, a "hidden hazard." "Any option is on the table," he continued. "Products that can't be made safe can be banned."
Are Gas Stoves the New Cigarettes?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing federal action on gas stoves, Bloomberg reports. Details of any potential proposal are light, but as Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg, “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” To begin the process, the agency intends to open a public-comment period on the hazards of natural-gas stoves in March. People may have a lot to say.
Fossil fuel-backed lawmakers are freaking out over possible ban on gas stoves to protect children

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Climate and public health advocates on Tuesday welcomed comments by a federal official teasing a potential ban on new gas stoves amid a growing body of peer-reviewed research warning that the appliances threaten the warming planet and human health.
