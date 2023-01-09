This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Talks of federal regulation and even a full ban on gas stoves have begun following a Bloomberg interview with Richard Trumka Jr., an agency commissioner with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Trumpka called natural gas stoves, which are used in as many as 40% of US homes, a "hidden hazard." "Any option is on the table," he continued. "Products that can't be made safe can be banned."

1 DAY AGO