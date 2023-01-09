Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning strikes tree, damages home in Columbus
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The intense lightning put on quite the show even damaging a home in Columbus. Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence shared these photos with us. She said lightning struck a tree and went through a home on Lehmberg Road. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Monroe Regional Hospital suffers minor damage from storms
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The storms that rolled through Monroe County this morning also had an impact on emergency services in the area. Monroe County Emergency Management Director reported that Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen suffered roof damage. While the damage was reportedly minor, at least two patients...
Vandalism blamed for outage with Tombigbee Fiber customers
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Vandalism is being blamed for an outage affecting thousands of customers of Tombigbee Fiber. Although the issue was fixed the same day, the search is now on for those responsible. The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and was caused by vandalism. Tombigbee Fiber...
Artesia Road at Old Mayhew Road will be closed Wednesday
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – If you live in Artesia or plan on traveling through town, just know that one road will be closed off Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Artesia Road at Old Mayhew Road will be closed off so rail road engineers can do some repair work.
A fire station in Chickasaw County is thankful for their community
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters are used to responding to their communities in times of need. Now in Chickasaw County, the community is returning the favor.. Fighting fires and answering other emergency calls is hard enough, but it’s even more of a challenge when you don’t have all the equipment you need close by..
MTA festival opens as participants remember legacy of Tom Booth
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a thousand people are in Tupelo for a festival celebrating theatre and the arts. At the same time, those at the event are mourning the loss of a force in the Mississippi Arts community. As you walk into the Lyric Theatre, the registration area...
Local United Way takes donations to provide supplies to area teachers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some teachers in our viewing area won’t be short on supplies when they return to class this semester. The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee is taking donation supplies and boxing them up to give to over 350 teachers. The donations will be provided...
Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base...
Lowndes County Emergency Management searching for 911 dispatchers
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Emergency Management is looking to hire 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers do not have to have previous experience and will receive on-the-job training. Director of the Lowndes County EMA Cindy Lawrence said they are looking for someone who is dedicated to helping others...
Mississippi State expected to hire Appalachian State’s Kevin Barbay as next offensive coordinator
(Photo credit: App State Athletics) It looks like Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett has found his offensive coordinator, and it’s expected to be Appalachian State OC Kevin Barbay, a source told WCBI. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated first reported the news. This season the Mountaineers finished with...
Friends, family, colleagues honor life of George Bryan
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Business leader George Bryan is laid to rest today. Bryan was known for his business, charity work, and efforts to help the area grow. The Clay County native had his hand in many projects that improved West Point. He also worked with economic developers...
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
Former Tupelo mayor takes position under Biden administration
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is taking a position with the Biden administration. Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is the Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration. Shelton will be the regional administrator for regions four and seven. That covers the Carolinas over to New Mexico.
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley running for governor
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Brandon Presley, is running for governor. He was first elected to the commission in 2007. The Nettleton native also served as mayor of his hometown. Presley said he believes the state government and current Governor Tate Reeves are disconnected...
Mississippi State expected to hire Oklahoma’s Zac Selmon as next athletic director
(Photo via Selmon’s Twitter, @zacselmon) Mississippi State is expected to hire Zac Selmon, Oklahoma’s Deputy Athletics Director, as its next AD according to a source. He has worked with Oklahoma since 2015 and before then he served as the Associate Athletics Director at the University of North Carolina.
Macon Police, Miss. Bureau of Narcotics investigate pharmacy break-in
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are investigating a pharmacy break-in. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that video surveillance showed that two burglars heaved a cinderblock through the window of City Drug on Jefferson Street between 3 and 4 this morning.
Former Mississippi State QB Sawyer Robertson finds new home
Former Mississippi State quarterback Sawyer Robertson has found a new home. He announced on Twitter that he’s heading to Baylor. Robertson, a four-star star prospect (according to 247Sports), backed up Will Rogers this year. He announced his next destination the same day his former teammate (and four-star QB) Braedyn Locke announced he was heading to Wisconsin.
Funeral services will held Wednesday afternoon for George Bryan
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for legendary business leader George Bryan will be tomorrow. Bryan died earlier this week at his home of natural causes. The 78-year-old golf developer and philanthropist was also well-known for his support of Mississippi State, where he graduated in 1968. He served...
MSDH emails Lil’ Blessings Daycare stating the center is being fined
HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health has fined the Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton following videos that showed employees taunting children while wearing Halloween masks. WCBI was the first local station to report the story and get answers. There are...
Parents face charges after child is found wandering alone
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of a child found wandering the streets of Columbus are facing charges. Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery are both charged with two counts of misdemeanor child neglect. The three-year-old child was found walking down the railroad tracks near College and 22nd Streets South.
