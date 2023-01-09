ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Lightning strikes tree, damages home in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The intense lightning put on quite the show even damaging a home in Columbus. Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence shared these photos with us. She said lightning struck a tree and went through a home on Lehmberg Road. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
COLUMBUS, MS
Monroe Regional Hospital suffers minor damage from storms

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The storms that rolled through Monroe County this morning also had an impact on emergency services in the area. Monroe County Emergency Management Director reported that Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen suffered roof damage. While the damage was reportedly minor, at least two patients...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Vandalism blamed for outage with Tombigbee Fiber customers

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Vandalism is being blamed for an outage affecting thousands of customers of Tombigbee Fiber. Although the issue was fixed the same day, the search is now on for those responsible. The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and was caused by vandalism. Tombigbee Fiber...
Artesia Road at Old Mayhew Road will be closed Wednesday

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – If you live in Artesia or plan on traveling through town, just know that one road will be closed off Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Artesia Road at Old Mayhew Road will be closed off so rail road engineers can do some repair work.
ARTESIA, MS
A fire station in Chickasaw County is thankful for their community

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters are used to responding to their communities in times of need. Now in Chickasaw County, the community is returning the favor.. Fighting fires and answering other emergency calls is hard enough, but it’s even more of a challenge when you don’t have all the equipment you need close by..
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
MTA festival opens as participants remember legacy of Tom Booth

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a thousand people are in Tupelo for a festival celebrating theatre and the arts. At the same time, those at the event are mourning the loss of a force in the Mississippi Arts community. As you walk into the Lyric Theatre, the registration area...
TUPELO, MS
Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Lowndes County Emergency Management searching for 911 dispatchers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Emergency Management is looking to hire 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers do not have to have previous experience and will receive on-the-job training. Director of the Lowndes County EMA Cindy Lawrence said they are looking for someone who is dedicated to helping others...
Friends, family, colleagues honor life of George Bryan

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Business leader George Bryan is laid to rest today. Bryan was known for his business, charity work, and efforts to help the area grow. The Clay County native had his hand in many projects that improved West Point. He also worked with economic developers...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
Former Tupelo mayor takes position under Biden administration

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Tupelo mayor is taking a position with the Biden administration. Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton is the Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration. Shelton will be the regional administrator for regions four and seven. That covers the Carolinas over to New Mexico.
TUPELO, MS
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley running for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Brandon Presley, is running for governor. He was first elected to the commission in 2007. The Nettleton native also served as mayor of his hometown. Presley said he believes the state government and current Governor Tate Reeves are disconnected...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Macon Police, Miss. Bureau of Narcotics investigate pharmacy break-in

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are investigating a pharmacy break-in. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that video surveillance showed that two burglars heaved a cinderblock through the window of City Drug on Jefferson Street between 3 and 4 this morning.
MACON, MS
Former Mississippi State QB Sawyer Robertson finds new home

Former Mississippi State quarterback Sawyer Robertson has found a new home. He announced on Twitter that he’s heading to Baylor. Robertson, a four-star star prospect (according to 247Sports), backed up Will Rogers this year. He announced his next destination the same day his former teammate (and four-star QB) Braedyn Locke announced he was heading to Wisconsin.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Funeral services will held Wednesday afternoon for George Bryan

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for legendary business leader George Bryan will be tomorrow. Bryan died earlier this week at his home of natural causes. The 78-year-old golf developer and philanthropist was also well-known for his support of Mississippi State, where he graduated in 1968. He served...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
MSDH emails Lil’ Blessings Daycare stating the center is being fined

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health has fined the Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton following videos that showed employees taunting children while wearing Halloween masks. WCBI was the first local station to report the story and get answers. There are...
HAMILTON, MS
Parents face charges after child is found wandering alone

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of a child found wandering the streets of Columbus are facing charges. Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery are both charged with two counts of misdemeanor child neglect. The three-year-old child was found walking down the railroad tracks near College and 22nd Streets South.
COLUMBUS, MS

