Autoweek.com
Italian Design House Delivers ‘Mover’ Shuttle and More at CES
At CES this year, the Italian firm and coachbuilder's design touches could be found throughout the transportation area via multiple collaborations. Holon's fully electric Mover carries up to 15 passengers, operates at a maximum speed of 37 mph (60 km/h) and has a range of about 180 miles (290 km).
Autoweek.com
Here Are the 10 Best-Selling Used Vehicles from 2022
Buying a used car has been surprisingly difficult for the last two years, with strong demand and diminished supply driving average prices as high as $33,000. Nonetheless, many buyers opted for used cars in 2022, in large part due to production wait times and dealership markup on new models. In fact, 9.8 million used cars from the model years 2017 through 2021 were sold last year in the US, according to a survey from iSeeCars.com.
Lamborghini Has News That Shows 'Recessions' Are Relative
The Italian sports-car icon is a fave of the style-and-money set.
TechCrunch
BioNTech acquires Tunisian-born and UK-based AI startup InstaDeep for £562M
German-based biotech company BioNTech SE is set to acquire InstaDeep, a Tunis-born and U.K.-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, for up to £562 million (~$680 million) in its largest deal yet. Per Financial Times, the German vaccine maker intends to use InstaDeep’s machine learning to “improve its drug discovery process,...
TechCrunch
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
I've driven 19 electric cars. Here are 4 reasons you should consider buying one (that have nothing to do with the environment).
Electric cars are quick, fun, and packed with cool features. Plus, charging can actually be more convenient than filling up on gas.
Digital Trends
We now know the eye-watering price of Nvidia’s RTX 4090 gaming laptops
Nvidia’s upcoming mobile GPU range is on the way, and soon, laptops equipped with an RTX 4090 will be out in the wild. Unfortunately, they won’t be cheap. We’ve just spotted one such laptop, and the price is downright terrifying. If not for the portability factor of laptops, you might be better off just buying a desktop graphics card instead.
CNBC
Microsoft looked at buying Figma but declined to put in an offer as Adobe deal was nearing
Adobe is seeking approval from regulators in Europe to complete its proposed $20 billion Figma deal. According to a filing, Figma CEO Dylan Field talked to another public company about a potential deal but didn't receive interest. That company was Microsoft, according to a person familiar with the matter. last...
Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005308/en/ Robin Stamp, Director of Solutions Engineering at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Greenlight, kids-focused fintech startup, lays off 104 employees to optimize expenses
TechCrunch learned about the layoff that was announced to its employees earlier this week. The startup later confirmed the development over an email. “The macroeconomic environment has impacted virtually all businesses, including Greenlight. We recently made the difficult decision to better align our ongoing operating expenses with the current environment,” a Greenlight spokesperson said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.
The Verge
Microsoft employees are getting unlimited time off
Microsoft is giving its US employees unlimited time off. The announcement was made in an email to employees from Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s chief people officer, today in a memo seen by The Verge. Microsoft is calling its unlimited time off “Discretionary Time Off,” and it will apply to all salaried US employees.
