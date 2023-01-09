ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jarrett Allen (illness) available for Cleveland Thursday night

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will play Thursday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a non-COVID illness that landed him on the injury report. Our models project Allen for 13.0 points, 10.7...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Detroit's Kevin Knox starting for inactive Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Tuesday

Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knox will make his first start this season after Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out with a calf injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Knox to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Knox's projection includes 13.1 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will not play in the second half of Wednesday's contest after he suffered a right ankle sprain. Expect Marjon Beauchamp to see more minutes at shooting guard if Allen were to miss more time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (quad) doubtful on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. DeRozan continues to deal with a quad strain and is doubtful to face the Thunder on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.6 minutes against Oklahoma City. DeRozan's Friday...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Zach LaVine (hand) probable for Chicago on Friday

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (hand) is probable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is probable to face the Thunder on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Oklahoma City. LaVine's Friday projection includes 24.5 points, 4.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) available for Mavericks on Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic will be available in his normal first unit role after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 58.9 FanDuel points.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (hip) questionable for Lakers' Thursday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beverley's availability is currently in limbo after he was unable to practice on Wednesday with a hip soreness. Expect Troy brown to see more minutes if Beverley is ruled out. Beverley's current...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active for Wednesday's contest against Wizards

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on the road after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with an ankle injury. In 29.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (illness) not listed on Friday's injury report

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young, who sat out Wednesday's game with an illness, is not included on the injury report for Friday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Indiana. Young's Friday...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out for Hornets on Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Hayward will miss his fourth straight game with hamstring soreness. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels will make his 14th start this season. McDaniels' projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy