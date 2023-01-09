Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes After 20 Years At Downtown Disney
The La Brea Bakery at Downtown Disney has officially closed its doors. 😢
2urbangirls.com
LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
iheart.com
Check Out This Massive Sinkhole in LA That Swallowed 2 Cars
There is a huge sinkhole on a part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, in Chatsworth. The heavy rain that we have been getting in Los Angeles has been causing major damage, and is the sole cause of this growing sinkhole. According to KTLA, the sinkhole is...
iheart.com
Peacocks Takeover Southern California Town and Cause Chaos
Peacocks are getting kicked out. The South Pasadena City Council, with the backing of aggrieved Monterey Hills residents, have agreed to the entire population’s relocation from the city limits to private ranches and estates throughout California. The LA Times and the South Pasadena Review say despite the exquisite plumage...
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
LA’s Mayor Wants To Solve Homelessness. But At One Downtown Hotel The Future Is Uncertain
With less than three weeks to go before the L.A. Grand Hotel is set to close – residents say they’ve received mixed signals about whether they have to vacate.
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
I've lived in Los Angeles for 4 years. Here are 10 things tourists should skip and what they should do instead.
Travelers should think twice before they visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take a tour of celebrities' neighborhoods, or spend a day at Disneyland.
multihousingnews.com
LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing
The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions
Surrounding parks announce period closures, and safety specialists caution residents and visitors to move slowly through canyons and PCH Due to widespread heavy rain, heavy surf, and strong gusty wind across areas of Southern California, including Malibu, The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Beach Hazards across LA County. Leo Carrillo State […] The post Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
foxla.com
Beverly Hills flooding: Porsche is no match for flooded street
A Porsche became submerged in flood waters on Wilshire Blvd. Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills as a storm system passed through Southern California.
KTLA.com
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
Comments / 0