Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month

January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
L.A. Weekly

What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back

The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
2urbangirls.com

LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
iheart.com

Check Out This Massive Sinkhole in LA That Swallowed 2 Cars

There is a huge sinkhole on a part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, in Chatsworth. The heavy rain that we have been getting in Los Angeles has been causing major damage, and is the sole cause of this growing sinkhole. According to KTLA, the sinkhole is...
iheart.com

Peacocks Takeover Southern California Town and Cause Chaos

Peacocks are getting kicked out. The South Pasadena City Council, with the backing of aggrieved Monterey Hills residents, have agreed to the entire population’s relocation from the city limits to private ranches and estates throughout California. The LA Times and the South Pasadena Review say despite the exquisite plumage...
Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
2urbangirls.com

Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal

COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
multihousingnews.com

LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing

The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
The Malibu Times

Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions

Surrounding parks announce period closures, and safety specialists caution residents and visitors to move slowly through canyons and PCH Due to widespread heavy rain, heavy surf, and strong gusty wind across areas of Southern California, including Malibu, The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Beach Hazards across LA County.  Leo Carrillo State […] The post Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
KTLA.com

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
