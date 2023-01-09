Read full article on original website
Related
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Lisa Marie Presley shared heartbreaking final post before she died aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram before her untimely death at 54, having suffered a cardiac arrest. Presley, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday 12 January), but sadly treatment could not save her. In a statement...
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
iheart.com
J. Prince Explains J. Prince Jr's Reaction after Takeoff's Murder
It's been barely just two months since the alleged 'accidental' murder of Takeoff during a dice game in Houston, Texas. On a podcast episode, hosted by Chris Gotti, called "Givin them the business," the Rap-a-Lot mogul clarified his son, J. Prince Jr's highly scrutinized actions after social media video caught his reaction to a shooting of deceased Migos member; Takeoff.
iheart.com
Freddie Mercury & David Bowie Were Drunk While Recording "Under Pressure"
It's one of the most iconic duets in rock history - and both singers were blitzed off their bums while recording it. Queen drummer Roger Taylor says Freddie Mercury and David Bowie were both drunk while recording the 1981 hit "Under Pressure". In fact, Taylor says the whole band had...
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian's Kids Have Their Own Starbucks
All parents like to give their children treats every once in a while. A piece of candy, a frappuccino maybe…but an entire Starbucks? Kim Kardashian posted a new video to the TikTok she shares with her daughter North West, and it turns out the mini-Kardashian has her own mini-Starbucks!
iheart.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 54
(Calabasas, CA) -- Lisa Marie Presley is dead at the age of 54. Her mother confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, calling her "the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known." Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was hospitalized...
How ‘Aftersun’ Made ‘Under Pressure’ Its Own
While most of “Aftersun” chronicles the vacation a young girl named Sophie (Frankie Corrio) and her father Calum (Paul Mescal) take to a Turkish resort one ’90s-tastic summer, that’s not the story of the film. Technically, “Aftersun” is about Sophie as an adult (Celia Rowlson-Hall) remembering their time in Turkey, many years on, when her father is no longer in the picture. The film avoids a traditional flashback structure, showing only snatches of the adult Sophie — in slice-of-life moments where she watches videos from the trip; in an impressionistic, recurring sequence set at a rave — before diving back into...
Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ costume designer) on avoiding clichés by bringing color to 1920s Ireland [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It was important to me that I was designing something for Martin, that I was taking his script and really helping to develop and create the characters that were on the page to give a three-dimensional edge to them,” declares costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh about designing the vibrant costumes for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat she adds that she valued director Martin McDonagh “trusting me and not trying to second guess what I was doing or why I was doing something. He was always smiling and generous and he just gave me he free rein. I...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Pamela Anderson, Gwen, Barbara, Jessie James Decker!
Pamela Anderson in the first trailer for Netflix doc. Red-y for Valentine's Day! Model Barbara Palvin in lacy bras and undies for the new Victoria's Secret campaign. The Age Difference Between Amy Poehler and Rachel McAdams When They Played Mother and Daughter Is Freaking People Out. Amy Poehler and Rachel...
Comments / 0