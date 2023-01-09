“It was important to me that I was designing something for Martin, that I was taking his script and really helping to develop and create the characters that were on the page to give a three-dimensional edge to them,” declares costume designer Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh about designing the vibrant costumes for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” For our recent webchat she adds that she valued director Martin McDonagh “trusting me and not trying to second guess what I was doing or why I was doing something. He was always smiling and generous and he just gave me he free rein. I...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO