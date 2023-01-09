White House: Justice Department reviewing potentially classified documents found at Biden Center from time as VP

Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
MSNBC host: RNC chief may have directly implicated Trump in a “crime” by outing his "cover story"
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday outlined how the House Select Committee's final report on the...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Jim Jordan launches first investigation as Judiciary chair into Biden classified docs scandal
Rep. Jim Jordan's first investigation as the head of the House Judiciary Committee is an investigation into President Biden's "mishandling" of classified documents.
WTOP
Garland: Biden’s lawyers reported latest discovery of classified document at his home to Justice Department on Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Garland: Biden’s lawyers reported latest discovery of classified document at his home to Justice Department on Thursday. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
White House says it is ‘confident’ special counsel review will show classified documents were ‘inadvertently misplaced’
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House says it is ‘confident’ special counsel review will show classified documents were ‘inadvertently misplaced.’. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
McCarthy invites Biden to deliver State of the Union address Feb. 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday invited President Joe Biden to "fulfill his duty under the Constitution" and deliver a State of the Union address on Feb. 7.
‘We made progress’: North Carolina Sen. Tillis speaks after visiting border alongside Democrats, Republicans
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) wants to be clear about what he is trying to accomplish in addressing what he sees as “the biggest threat to national security of our time:” undocumented immigrants crossing the border. Tillis said the discussions he has had recently with members of the Senate on a bipartisan […]
WTOP
Russia’s Defense Ministry says its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Biden, Kishida tout more muscular Japanese military role
President Joe Biden and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida touted Tokyo's beefed-up military posture during White House talks Friday as part of a deepening alliance to maintain stability in the increasingly tense Asia-Pacific. The flurry of diplomacy is dovetailing with plans for a military shopping spree -- as well as ramped-up US military presence in the Asia Pacific, including a new Marines unit on the Japanese island of Okinawa.
WTOP
Japanese media say prosecutors have filed murder charge against alleged assassin of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese media say prosecutors have filed murder charge against alleged assassin of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
