ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kelvin Gastelum out of UFC main event; Sean Strickland in

By Brett Okamoto
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vtl7h_0k8tfbrT00

The UFC's first main event of 2023 has taken a hit, as Kelvin Gastelum has withdrawn from a five-round middleweight bout against Nassourdine Imavov on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Gastelum withdrew due to an injury to his mouth, sources told ESPN. Middleweight contender Sean Strickland has agreed to replace Gastelum on the card and will face Imavov in a five-round, 205-pound main event.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night event will take place at the Apex in Las Vegas. UFC officials confirmed the switch in the main event.

Imavov (12-3) is looking to continue his move up the rankings, as he has won three in a row against Ian Heinisch , Edmen Shahbazyan and Joaquin Buckley . He is currently No. 12 in the UFC's official rankings.

For Strickland (25-5), who trains out of Las Vegas, this will mark his second consecutive headliner on the UFC's schedule. The UFC closed out 2022 with a middleweight main event between Strickland and Jared Cannonier . Strickland lost by decision.

ESPN's Carlos Contreras Legaspi contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through

WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
MiddleEasy

Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’

Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife

Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARIZONA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”

Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
sportszion.com

UFC rumors: Francis Ngannou’s recent family photos hints UFC retirement

Francis Ngannou was truly one of the most mythical fighters in the UFC. From having nothing and being a refugee to knocking out the best fighters in the world, the legacy left by the Cameroonian is no short of a fairytale. Unfortunately, we may not see the knockout artist compete for the UFC for much longer.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov Retirement: ‘He Doesn’t Want to Miss the Important Moments’

Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from coaching to spend time with his family is just another example of what makes the UFC Hall of Famer special. The MMA community was sent into a frenzy when ‘The Eagle’ posted on Instagram indicating that he was once again walking away from the fight game, this time as a coach and mentor to the next generation of Dagestani world champions. The news was seemingly confirmed by American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez despite some initial skepticism.
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera promises to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches: “Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that”

Marlon Vera is promising to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches. It will be Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (20-7 MMA) vs Cory ‘Sandman‘ Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 219 which takes place on Saturday, February 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”

Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
MiddleEasy

Sean Strickland Ready to Find Out if French Imavov Will Give Up in UFC Vegas 67 Main Event

Sean Strickland is not worried about taking a fight against Nassourdine Imavov on short notice for UFC Vegas 67. Strickland, a top-ranked UFC middleweight contender, is coming off a razor-thin loss to former title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 216 last month. Cannonier managed to edge out Strickland on the judges’ scorecards by a split decision that some felt could have gone either way.
calfkicker.com

Ariel Helwani shoots down Ngannou to PFL rumors, explains contract negotiations still on

Francis Ngannou has reportedly become a free agent. Ngannou is in the middle of a contract negotiation for his anticipated comeback to the Octagon at UFC 285. Ngannou last competed inside the Octagon at UFC 270, which was held about a year ago. After defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision, Ngannou said he will need time off to undergo and recuperate from knee surgery.
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy