cw14online.com
HSGT: Reedsville and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Reedsville handed St. Mary Catholic its first Big East North loss in boys basketball, while West De Pere edged New London in a battle of girls basketball teams perfect in the Bay Conference. Click the vide for highlights.
radioplusinfo.com
1-11-23 fdl high school turf field update
The Fond du Lac School Board is expected to award bids next month for a new artificial turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School. School District superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says the project cost is projected to come in about $800,000 more than the $5.3 million the school board okayed a year ago from the District fund balance to pay for the project. Last month an anonymous donor agreed to match all donations for the project up to $500,000. Dr. Fleig says construction would begin this spring with the project completed by August 1. The board got an update on the project at their meeting this week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
CBS 58
'I've still got hope': Local snowmobile riders, businesses crossing fingers for more snow
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At Fuel Powersports in West Bend, business has been busy for one of the largest snowmobile dealers in the state of Wisconsin. "It's honestly been really good," said Fuel Powersports General Manager Evan White. "A lot of the snowmobile customers are very loyal to the industry and very loyal to the hobby as well."
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
Door County Pulse
Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply
Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
NBC26
Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
CBS 58
Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice
Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
wapl.com
2 arrested, runaway girl found in Fond du Lac chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two people are arrested following a chase in Fond du Lac. Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday, but the vehicle sped off. The vehicle...
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 65-year-old Appleton woman was formally charged on Monday for allegedly burglarizing a church in De Pere on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin faces up to 12 and a half years in prison and up to $35,000 in fines after being accused of breaking into Our Lady of Lourdes church and school around 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
WBAY Green Bay
Lawsuit against Kiel school district dismissed
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A lawsuit filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student has been dismissed in federal court. A stipulation for dismissal filed last Thursday says all of the parties agreed that the matter may be dismissed. Court records indicate the suit was dismissed with...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police helps rescue person who fell through ice at pond near home
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick thinking helped rescue a person who fell through the ice at a pond near their home in Appleton on Tuesday. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on January 10, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to a home for a report of an incident where a person had fallen through the ice at a pond near their home.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Sheboygan County sends one to the hospital
MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a Sheboygan County hospital after a residential fire in the Town of Mosel. According to a release, on Monday, January 9, 2023, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire on Deerfield Lane. Upon arrival,...
