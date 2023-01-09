The Fond du Lac School Board is expected to award bids next month for a new artificial turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School. School District superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says the project cost is projected to come in about $800,000 more than the $5.3 million the school board okayed a year ago from the District fund balance to pay for the project. Last month an anonymous donor agreed to match all donations for the project up to $500,000. Dr. Fleig says construction would begin this spring with the project completed by August 1. The board got an update on the project at their meeting this week.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO