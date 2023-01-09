Read full article on original website
Related
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
According to a report from CNN's Manu Raju, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be overheard yelling and cursing at caucus members in a closed-door meeting before they are supposed to head to the floor to vote on a new speaker. With doubts growing the embattled Republican leader has...
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office
Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office. “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday. McCarthy and his staff...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Kevin McCarthy mocked by Democrat on House floor as GOP leader fights for top Republican job
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) mocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the House floor following the California Republican’s fiery floor speech slamming the omnibus spending bill, joking that it is evident that he has not locked up the votes to become the next speaker.
Comer not convinced GOP can go 'entire Congress' without motion to vacate speakership
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) says he's confident the majority of Republicans will give Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) a chance to govern as speaker before a motion to vacate.Jan. 8, 2023.
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
Washington Examiner
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Washington Examiner
Swalwell shares threatening voicemail he says was prompted by McCarthy 'spreading lies'
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) shared a tweet featuring a death threat he received via voicemail — a message the California Democrat said was inspired by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “spreading lies” about him. In a tweet posted on Thursday, Swalwell shared audio from a voicemail telling the...
Opinion: To Protect Themselves, Republicans Move to ‘Emasculate’ the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Ethics in government. To many people this sounds like an oxymoron. Does anyone trust politicians? But many, myself included, believe our elected representatives should be held to a higher standard, or at least the same standard as everyone else.
Trump's inability to lift Kevin McCarthy in speaker race leaves media asking 'what power does he really have?'
Critics have drawn attention to former President Trump's inability to sway the 20 GOP rebel lawmakers who are blocking his choice, Kevin McCarthy, for House speaker.
Trump accused of having ‘racist obsession’ with Elaine Chao after repeatedly posting offensive nickname
Donald Trump has been accused of having a “racist obsession” with former cabinet member Elaine Chao after repeatedly posting an offensive nickname for her on Truth Social.Trump tormenter George Conway posted eight screen grabs of posts the one-term president has made in the last two weeks about Mitch McConnell’s Taiwan-born wife.“Trump’s racist obsession with Elaine Chao is really something. Almost every day now he mentions her,” tweeted Mr Conway, who is Kellyanne Conway’s husband, on Wednesday.It came after Mr Trump took to Truth Social to attack his former Secretary of Transportation, whom he belittles online as “Coco Chow.”Ms Chao...
Democratic Whip Clark: Election of Speaker McCarthy is a ‘Troubling Sign of What’s To Come From the Republican Majority’
WASHINGTON DC – Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement on the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives:. “The election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a troubling sign of what’s to come from the Republican Majority. At every turn, Speaker McCarthy has put power and politics ahead of the health and well-being of our democracy and the American people. He aligned himself with Donald Trump after insurrectionists attempted to overturn the 2020 election. He led the Republican Conference in voting against veterans’ health care, voting rights, pandemic relief, gun reform, infrastructure investments, and many other opportunities to address the needs of the American people,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark.
Comments / 0