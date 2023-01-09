ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office

Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office.  “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday.  McCarthy and his staff...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Trump accused of having ‘racist obsession’ with Elaine Chao after repeatedly posting offensive nickname

Donald Trump has been accused of having a “racist obsession” with former cabinet member Elaine Chao after repeatedly posting an offensive nickname for her on Truth Social.Trump tormenter George Conway posted eight screen grabs of posts the one-term president has made in the last two weeks about Mitch McConnell’s Taiwan-born wife.“Trump’s racist obsession with Elaine Chao is really something.  Almost every day now he mentions her,” tweeted Mr Conway, who is Kellyanne Conway’s husband, on Wednesday.It came after Mr Trump took to Truth Social to attack his former Secretary of Transportation, whom he belittles online as “Coco Chow.”Ms Chao...
KENTUCKY STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Democratic Whip Clark: Election of Speaker McCarthy is a ‘Troubling Sign of What’s To Come From the Republican Majority’

WASHINGTON DC – Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5) released the following statement on the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives:. “The election of Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a troubling sign of what’s to come from the Republican Majority. At every turn, Speaker McCarthy has put power and politics ahead of the health and well-being of our democracy and the American people. He aligned himself with Donald Trump after insurrectionists attempted to overturn the 2020 election. He led the Republican Conference in voting against veterans’ health care, voting rights, pandemic relief, gun reform, infrastructure investments, and many other opportunities to address the needs of the American people,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark.
WASHINGTON STATE

