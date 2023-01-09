ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSNT News

AG wants Kansas court to rethink abortion rights protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ anti-abortion Republican attorney general is asking the state’s highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider its 2019 ruling is the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision […]
KAKE TV

State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
Wichita Eagle

Roger Marshall fights for the ‘Kansas way of life.’ Whose life is he talking about? | Opinion

Is there such a thing as the “Kansas way of life”?. Sen. Roger Marshall clearly thinks so. The Kansas Republican recently sent out a year-in-review press release recapping his work. The headline? “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in Second Year.” That followed an earlier overview of his 2021 efforts: “Sen. Marshall Fights to Defend Kansas Way of Life in First Year.”
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
abc17news.com

Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.
KAKE TV

'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
Kansas Reflector

This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down.

Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger, a Lawrence Democrat, won’t be running for Kansas speaker of the House today. Republican leaders who prize obfuscation over open government made sure of that. But if he did run, here’s part what he would say: “Returning members know that I have been working for many years, with little success, to […] The post This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
foxkansas.com

Kansas facing a potential water crisis

Agriculture is the mainstay of the Kansas prairie, from cattle to crops like corn, sorghum and wheat. But all of those products need one thing to keep bringing in the dollars - - water. Governor Laura Kelly, now in her second and final term as governor, says a big priority...
FOX4 News Kansas City

EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 […]
