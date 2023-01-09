ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list

NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

MH’s Dover among 3 area athletes on All-Arkansas Preps football team

The All-Arkansas Preps football team was released in Monday’s issue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and three area athletes are on the list. Mountain Home junior defensive lineman Robert Dover was one of two on the defensive first team. Dover finished the season with 114 tackles, including 24 for loss and 14 sacks.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Timepiece: Tough Times and Tougher Me

The small tractor struggled to load the cedar log onto the rollers but, with three of us tugging and pulling, we finally managed to get it in place for the portable band saw to cut it into usable board. Semi-automated, my friend Wes Davis quickly sawed the cedar into beautiful boards that I used in the new addition to my home. By the end of the day, I was exhausted from cutting the trees, moving the logs into place, and then stacking the finished product. Dragging my sore, worn out body into my air-conditioned vehicle to go home, I realized how soft I was compared to my ancestors.
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments

The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas on Thursday?

ARKANSAS, USA — Goodbye sunshine and warm weather, and say hello to colder weather as a cold front strikes Arkansas tonight bringing some snow chances. How much snow is possible Thursday once the cold air arrives?. Tap HERE to track the incoming snow. FIRST, STORMS... A strong cold front...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
waldronnews.com

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Arkansas

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE

