Arkansas Teacher of the year recognized at college football national championship
All of the Nation's teacher of the year winners were honored during the national anthem of the 2023 College Football National Championship between Georgia and TCU.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list
NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
KTLO
MH’s Dover among 3 area athletes on All-Arkansas Preps football team
The All-Arkansas Preps football team was released in Monday’s issue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and three area athletes are on the list. Mountain Home junior defensive lineman Robert Dover was one of two on the defensive first team. Dover finished the season with 114 tackles, including 24 for loss and 14 sacks.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Timepiece: Tough Times and Tougher Me
The small tractor struggled to load the cedar log onto the rollers but, with three of us tugging and pulling, we finally managed to get it in place for the portable band saw to cut it into usable board. Semi-automated, my friend Wes Davis quickly sawed the cedar into beautiful boards that I used in the new addition to my home. By the end of the day, I was exhausted from cutting the trees, moving the logs into place, and then stacking the finished product. Dragging my sore, worn out body into my air-conditioned vehicle to go home, I realized how soft I was compared to my ancestors.
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
KTLO
5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments
The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas on Thursday?
ARKANSAS, USA — Goodbye sunshine and warm weather, and say hello to colder weather as a cold front strikes Arkansas tonight bringing some snow chances. How much snow is possible Thursday once the cold air arrives?. Tap HERE to track the incoming snow. FIRST, STORMS... A strong cold front...
ualrpublicradio.org
Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school
Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
waldronnews.com
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Arkansas
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arkansas Activities Association Announces 2023 Regional & State Tournament Host Sites
The Arkansas Activities Association announced on Wednesday the host sites for the 2023 regional and state tournament sites for soccer, baseball, softball, track & field, cross country, and volleyball. In a press release from the office of Bobby Swofford at the Association, “the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors voted...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wraps up big day with inaugural ball
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated her first night in office in Little Rock.
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
Drag queens, daylight savings & vaccine harm focus of early bills filed in Arkansas legislature
Arkansas legislators are wasting no time getting bills filed for the current session, and while several bills cover government work such as budget fillings, others get into social issues.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas
Arkansas might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Arkansas.
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
