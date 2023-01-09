Read full article on original website
Fallon Jo Boggs
3d ago
CPS is a joke. It needs a total overhaul. They take kids that don’t need taken, and they don’t take kids that do. They put these 20 year olds in there and they don’t even know the laws and they violate rights left and right. These workers should have to take law courses and courses on the constitution before they get a job
14
Charlie Adkins
3d ago
yes the worker's are the ones who don't care about the kids or they would save them instead of leaving the kids in a abusive home our cps is a joke
8
Michael Beckner
3d ago
Need to hold these abusive parents responsible & also the workers that do NOTHING & or the authorities for NOT doing anything!!
8
