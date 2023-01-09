ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 16

Fallon Jo Boggs
3d ago

CPS is a joke. It needs a total overhaul. They take kids that don’t need taken, and they don’t take kids that do. They put these 20 year olds in there and they don’t even know the laws and they violate rights left and right. These workers should have to take law courses and courses on the constitution before they get a job

Reply(1)
14
Charlie Adkins
3d ago

yes the worker's are the ones who don't care about the kids or they would save them instead of leaving the kids in a abusive home our cps is a joke

Reply(2)
8
Michael Beckner
3d ago

Need to hold these abusive parents responsible & also the workers that do NOTHING & or the authorities for NOT doing anything!!

Reply(1)
8
Related
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Correction Staffing Concerns Continue For State Facilities

There are currently 1,027 vacancies in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to a presentation Tuesday by Brad Douglas, the agency’s acting commissioner, to the Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. That adds up to a 33 percent vacancy rate for officers and a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia consumers warned to watch out for sweepstakes scams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of another scam claiming the call recipient has won a sweepstakes. WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office has received reports from citizens that they have been victims or targets of a scam that claims the call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
LOGAN, WV
WVNS

Officer, gun dealer speak out on kids and guns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation for gun ownership, the Pew Research Center reports. There are anywhere from 200 to 350 million firearms in the United States, according to World Population Review statistics. In southern West Virginia, about 58 percent of families have a gun in the house. On January […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Senators React to State of the State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first day of West Virginia’s new legislative session was capped off with Governor Jim Justice delivering his seventh state of the state address in the House Chamber Wednesday night. Governor Justice wants to see swift action take place for his many of his big...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy