Mount Dora, FL

wogx.com

21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says

A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. According to a spokesperson with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there has never had a record of a stranded killer whale in Florida or the Southeast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama

Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
ALABAMA STATE
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 11, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see some weather changes ahead for the weekend. Sunshine and highs in the 80s are expected for Thursday, but that is in stark contrast to what's in store for Saturday. Following a cold front that will deliver rain on Friday, highs on Saturday will only reach into the 50s.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

FEMA assistance deadline for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian is Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday is the last day for renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian to apply for assistance from FEMA. Officials say people should apply for aid even if they were denied in the past. The state requested that FEMA extended its disaster assistance until Thursday, so it is the last chance for Floridians impacted by Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

TIMELINE: Strong cold front to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 66 degrees | Rain: 60% AM. Main weather concerns: Rain begins in North Central Florida after 1 a.m. Friday with a wet trend continuing from North to South through 8 a.m. Friday. The line of showers and isolated storms will be moving rather quickly across the area. Pockets of heavy rain, some lightning and period breezes will all be possible during this time.
wogx.com

SpaceX to launch next mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida this weekend

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up for this weekend's launch of the USSF-67 mission for the U.S. Space Force from Florida's Space Coast. The Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Saturday, Jan. 14. Liftoff is set for 5:55 p.m. ET from Launchpad 39A. Space Force Launch weather officers are forecasting between an 80 and 90% chance of good conditions for liftoff on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE

