wogx.com
'Shaken the entire city': Mount Dora mayor speaks out about the double murder of couple at retirement village
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The mayor of Mount Dora said the recent double-murder of a couple inside a retirement community has turned the city upside down, but she said she has been working to make it safer for everyone. "The magnitude of this has really just shaken the entire city,"...
wogx.com
Report: Manatee deaths slightly down in 2022
Some progress in the mission to save Florida's starving manatees. Deaths among the sea cows dropped from the record high in 2021, but starvation is still a concern.
wogx.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. According to a spokesperson with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there has never had a record of a stranded killer whale in Florida or the Southeast.
wogx.com
Florida seeks to limit power of pharmacy benefit managers
Many people who use prescription drugs have never heard of pharmacy benefit managers, or PBM's. But if you take prescription meds, they're the ones who usually control which ones you have access to.
wogx.com
Mega Millions: $3 million and $1 million tickets sold in Florida; jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. - The bad news is you didn’t win the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday. The good news is no one else did either. The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, plus the Mega Ball 9. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now up to $1.35 billion, making it the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever.
wogx.com
Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama
Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 11, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see some weather changes ahead for the weekend. Sunshine and highs in the 80s are expected for Thursday, but that is in stark contrast to what's in store for Saturday. Following a cold front that will deliver rain on Friday, highs on Saturday will only reach into the 50s.
wogx.com
FEMA assistance deadline for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian is Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday is the last day for renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian to apply for assistance from FEMA. Officials say people should apply for aid even if they were denied in the past. The state requested that FEMA extended its disaster assistance until Thursday, so it is the last chance for Floridians impacted by Ian.
wogx.com
TIMELINE: Strong cold front to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 66 degrees | Rain: 60% AM. Main weather concerns: Rain begins in North Central Florida after 1 a.m. Friday with a wet trend continuing from North to South through 8 a.m. Friday. The line of showers and isolated storms will be moving rather quickly across the area. Pockets of heavy rain, some lightning and period breezes will all be possible during this time.
wogx.com
SpaceX to launch next mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida this weekend
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up for this weekend's launch of the USSF-67 mission for the U.S. Space Force from Florida's Space Coast. The Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Saturday, Jan. 14. Liftoff is set for 5:55 p.m. ET from Launchpad 39A. Space Force Launch weather officers are forecasting between an 80 and 90% chance of good conditions for liftoff on Saturday.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: System to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 73 degrees. It is a chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s across the Orlando metro. Temperatures will warm up with afternoon with highs in the seasonal low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear and rain-free today. BEACHES:. Abundant sunshine is...
