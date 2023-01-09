Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Six condo sales add up to $53M at 8899 Beverly
The sale of six condos, with a combined price of $53 million, in ultra luxury building 8899 Beverly was made public last week. Townscape Partners, owner of the building at 8899 Beverly Boulevard in the West Hollywood area, declined to confirm how many residences have been sold at the 40-unit building, but word on the street said 12 residences, or around 40 percent of the building, have found buyers eight months after sales officially started.
Kroenke’s Woodland Hills mall deal financed with $244M Deutsche Bank loan
Stan Kroenke’s purchase of The Village in Woodland Hills last month was funded by a $244 million acquisition loan from Deutsche Bank, The Real Deal has learned. The German bank provided the non-recourse, senior term loan to Missouri-based development firm Kroenke Group for the purchase, according to loan documents filed on Dec. 27 with L.A. County.
LA rents dip in December, still higher than pre-pandemic
The cost to rent a Los Angeles apartment dipped 1 percent in December, but that does not mean it’s becoming a cheaper city to live in, according to a research report from Apartment List, a San Francisco-headquartered rental listing site. The median rent in Los Angeles, for apartments of...
Redlining settlement will cost City National Bank $31M
In a landmark redlining settlement, the Department of Justice announced Thursday that City National Bank has agreed to pay $31 million related to claims that the bank systematically discriminated against Black and Hispanic Angelenos who sought mortgages. “This settlement is historic, marking the largest settlement ever secured by the Justice...
Archeon Group to join 180 apartments and grocery store in South LA
Archeon Group is poised to buy a city-owned lot in South Los Angeles to build 180 apartments tied to a grocery store. 94B, an affiliate of the Koreatown-based development and architecture firm, will buy the 2.8-acre property at 9402 South Broadway for an undisclosed price, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The...
LG Development exits unfinished Lincoln Park overhaul for $5M
LG Development’s exit from a Lincoln Park home renovation project came earlier — and at a lower price— than initially expected even as Chicago’s luxury housing market is staying strong amid rising interest rates straining buyers unable to pay all cash. Chicago-based LG Development, headed by...
EBS Realty, Penwood snag Irvine industrial campus for $24M
EBS Realty Partners and a Connecticut investor have bought the former manufacturing campus for Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries in Irvine for $24 million. The Newport Beach-based commercial investor and Penwood Real Estate Investment Management bought the three industrial buildings at 19 Hughes Avenue, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The 6.7-acre...
Dean Factor lists Malibu home for $40M
Dean Factor, a great-grandson of Hollywood cosmetics mogul Max Factor, has placed his home for sale with an asking price of $40 million. The main house and a detached guest house at at 23816 Malibu Road comprise six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The estate pencils out to $9,800 per-square foot, with space summing to 4,100 square feet of home. The listing includes 46 feet of beach frontage, according to media reports. The 0.3-acre grounds include mature trees, a barbecue island and bar and an outdoor shower.
MGR Real Estate buys office building in Ontario for $39M
MGR Real Estate has bought a 147,700-square-foot office building in Ontario for $38.5 million. MGR, based in the city, bought the Ontario Airport Tower, a six-story building at 2855 East Guasti Road, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported. The seller was undisclosed. The Class A offices, built in 2008, were...
Long Beach declares state of emergency on homelessness
First came Los Angeles. Then Los Angeles County. And now Long Beach has declared a state of emergency on homelessness. The Long Beach City Council unanimously approved an emergency declaration on homelessness, joining L.A. and the county in their latest attempt to thwart the crisis, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
