Chamber Apprenticeship Symposium Piques Interest of Montessori Kids Universe Effingham

The Effingham City Council is set to meet on Tuesday, January 17th at 5:00pm. Omnibus Vote Agenda: Regular City Council Meeting Minutes (01/03/2023) – City Clerk Nosbisch; Ordinance No. 001-2023 – An Ordinance Declaring Certain Real Property and Improvements Thereon as Being Dangerous and Unsafe (711 S. Park St.) – Building Official Roedl; Ordinance No. 002-2023, An Ordinance Authorizing the Sale and/or Disposal of Personal Property – Deputy City Administrator Presley; Resolution No. 004-2023, A Resolution Authorizing the Acceptance of a Quote for the Purchase of Portable Radio Programing and Annual Maintenance – Fire Chief Yochum; Resolution No. 005-2023, A Resolution Authorizing the Acceptance of a Quote for the Purchase of Portable Radios – Fire Chief Yochum; Resolution No. 007-2023, A Resolution Authorizing An Agreement with Proud City, Inc. for Web Platform and Website Management Services – Deputy City Administrator Presley; Resolution No. 008-2023, A Resolution Authorizing An Agreement with Simpleview, LLC for Web Platform and Website Management Services – Tourism Director Thoele/Deputy City Administrator Presley; Department of Insurance Annual Statement – Effingham Firefighters Pension Fund – City Treasurer Vail; Department of Insurance Annual Statement – Effingham Police Pension Fund – City Treasurer Vail; Bid Tabulation – 2023 Rickelman Avenue Reconstruction Phase II Project – City Engineer Thoele; Omnibus Vote Agenda Approval.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO