Chamber Apprenticeship Symposium Piques Interest of Montessori Kids Universe Effingham

Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Treats Partners with United Way of Effingham County
Teutopolis Treats will be open this weekend Friday-Sunday. Owner Kathy Ruholl has generously decided to donate a portion of this weekend’s proceeds to the United Way of Effingham County 2022 Campaign. The 2022 Campaign wraps up on January 31, 2023. The campaign is currently at 70% of the $320,000...
ridgeviewnews.com
Mt. Zion PSD Water Loss Closes Schools
Mt. Zion Public Service District is once again battling a water loss from an apparent broken line somewhere within their system which closed Calhoun County Schools today. Chief operator Jeremy Westfall is on the hunt for evidence of where the line is broken and would appreciate the community looking for unusual surface water. Westfall said that both of the Mt. Zion tanks were nearly full last night and this morning are empty leading him to believe the leak or line break is considerable.
Effingham Radio
Opal V. Baker, 96
Opal V. Baker, 96, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home with family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Dorothy E. Niebrugge, 86
Dorothy E. Niebrugge, 86, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. rosary on Monday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
James H. “Jim” Lawrence, 86
James H. “Jim” Lawrence, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with Pastor Roger Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Henton Cemetery in Shelby County. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of service, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to Gideons or to the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Mary Ellen Bryant, 86
Mrs. Mary Ellen Bryant, 86 Years old, of Altamont, Illinois, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 3:29 AM at the HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital, Effingham, Illinois. Visitation will be held at a tentative date, with the funeral services...
Effingham Radio
Donnie D. Gephart, 68
Donnie D. Gephart, 68, of Elliottstown (rural Dieterich), IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Council to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham City Council is set to meet on Tuesday, January 17th at 5:00pm. Omnibus Vote Agenda: Regular City Council Meeting Minutes (01/03/2023) – City Clerk Nosbisch; Ordinance No. 001-2023 – An Ordinance Declaring Certain Real Property and Improvements Thereon as Being Dangerous and Unsafe (711 S. Park St.) – Building Official Roedl; Ordinance No. 002-2023, An Ordinance Authorizing the Sale and/or Disposal of Personal Property – Deputy City Administrator Presley; Resolution No. 004-2023, A Resolution Authorizing the Acceptance of a Quote for the Purchase of Portable Radio Programing and Annual Maintenance – Fire Chief Yochum; Resolution No. 005-2023, A Resolution Authorizing the Acceptance of a Quote for the Purchase of Portable Radios – Fire Chief Yochum; Resolution No. 007-2023, A Resolution Authorizing An Agreement with Proud City, Inc. for Web Platform and Website Management Services – Deputy City Administrator Presley; Resolution No. 008-2023, A Resolution Authorizing An Agreement with Simpleview, LLC for Web Platform and Website Management Services – Tourism Director Thoele/Deputy City Administrator Presley; Department of Insurance Annual Statement – Effingham Firefighters Pension Fund – City Treasurer Vail; Department of Insurance Annual Statement – Effingham Police Pension Fund – City Treasurer Vail; Bid Tabulation – 2023 Rickelman Avenue Reconstruction Phase II Project – City Engineer Thoele; Omnibus Vote Agenda Approval.
freedom929.com
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education had a special meeting last night at RCHS in Olney. The Board met solely in executive session to continue the District’s search for a new superintendent. The Board met with it’s search consultants and also took time to interview two candidates for the job. The Board took no action and there were no public or employee comments. The Board will have another special meeting for the same purpose tomorrow afternoon at Richland County High School in Olney, starting at 3:45.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Sheriff Releases Statement On HB 5471
The following statement comes from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office:. I generally refrain from making public statements expressing and explaining policy decisions. I have had so many calls from people wanting to know how my Office will react to HB 5471 that I feel I need to respond. This message is for all of the citizens of Effingham County who pay their taxes, go to work, raise their children, support their communities and usually never have negative contact with their police.
Effingham Radio
Loretta Fay Wallace, 82
Loretta Fay Wallace, age 82, formerly of rural Montrose, Illinois, passed away at 5:31 PM – Monday, January 9, 2023, at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Loretta’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. Burial will be in the Island Creek Cemetery in rural Montrose, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 AM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the funeral home. In loving memory of Loretta, memorials may be made to the Woodbury United Methodist Church. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Effingham Radio
James A. Kuhns, Jr., 66
James A. Kuhns Jr., 66 of Dix, formerly of Effingham, was taken home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, 2022. Jim/Jimmy, was born on November 25, 1956 and was a loving father, son, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his father James Aloysius...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 9 Commander, Captain Nathan Douglas, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Wayne County during February 2023. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Effingham Radio
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
Effingham Radio
ISP On Scene Of Accident On Route 45 At Champaign-Douglas County Line
ISP Troopers are on the scene of a personal injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on US Route 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line. Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed at this time. Crash investigation and recovery efforts of the semi are currently underway. The road...
WAND TV
Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
