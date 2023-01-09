ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg encourages people to report potholes in city limits

By Braydon Wilson
 3 days ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - As winter continues to draw on damage to local roads in the form of pot holes, Keith Davidson, with the city of Rexburg, notes pot holes especially are a problem during the winter season.

"Any time in the in the wintertime, especially as we get these freeze thaw cycles and as that snow and ice melts and we get the ponding water on the road and vehicles driving over, it tends to start opening up the roads and we start getting potholes," Davidson said.

This potholes can create issues for drivers on the roads and if they get serious enough they can also cause harm. The trick for filling the potholes, however, is hoping for warmer weather.

"Generally, when it's sunny, we're filling potholes. And when the storms roll in, we're trying to get the snow off the roads and sanding," Davidson said.

Davidson added having things freeze earlier are impacting the number of potholes in the city.

"For the most part, it's when we get those freeze thaw cycles that we really start seeing the potholes happening. And so we've kind of had a little bit we had an early freeze, and then we're starting to see a little warmer temperatures. And so that's what's starting to really get water moving and the potholes, the streets are now opening up."

Davidson encourages people who reside in the city or visit the city, to report pot holes.

"It's always helpful, right, as our residents or people driving on our roads notify us so they can go to our website, and they can notify us if there's a pothole forming in areas. And then that way our street crews can get out and fill those potholes when they have availability to do that."

That website can be found here , or you can reach city hall at (208)-359-3020

