Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman.Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. With no legal appeals planned, McLaughlin's fate rests with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is weighing a clemency request.A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them...
Judge grants Aaron Dean defense motion to investigate possible jury misconduct
Dean’s attorneys in court documents say that someone purporting to be a juror made a post on social media soliciting opinions and information during the trial.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court hands victory to Texas death row inmate in faulty DNA case
The Supreme Court sided with a Texas death row inmate who is attempting to overturn his conviction on the basis of bad DNA evidence. The court issued an unsigned order on Monday agreeing to take on the case and wiped away the ruling from the U.S. Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas. The case will now go back to the lower court for a new trial "for further consideration in light of the confession of error by Texas" filed in September 2022.
Damien Echols takes case to Arkansas Supreme Court
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Damien Echols of the West Memphis 3 has asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to hear an appeal regarding a decision to use new technology to test DNA evidence. Echols is asking the state’s highest court to reverse a decision by the Circuit Court of Crittenden...
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr. for 16-year-old waitress' murder. He had sued over the lethal injection protocol
Mississippi has executed Thomas Loden Jr., who was sentenced to death for the 2000 murder of a 16-year-old girl, amid a legal challenge by him and other inmates to the state's lethal injection protocol.
Ark. boy found under floorboards had reportedly been drowned in toilet
LEE COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend are accused of killing their young son, whose body was found under the floor wrapped in plastic. Lee County court records show Ashley Rolland and her boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, face a slew of charges in connection with her son Blu’s death. Rolland has been charged with capital murder, two counts of permitting child abuse, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and battery. Bridges was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and battery.
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
Arkansas woman killed by authorities after taking Mississippi Walmart employee hostage
A woman was killed by authorities Wednesday during a hostage situation inside a Mississippi Walmart, authorities said.
Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can't be in death chamber
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a condemned inmate's spiritual advisor cannot be inside the death chamber during his execution on Thursday
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
When Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision Tuesday to commute the sentences of Oregon’s entire death row to life in prison, she said it was a moral decision to end the possibility that the state would execute 17 people convicted of horrific killings. The governor said that unlike her...
Missouri Has 100 Known Serial Killers in History – 5 of the Worst
Some of the worst serial killers in history once called Missouri home. There are over 100 known serial killers from Missouri these are some of the worst in the state's history. The very first serial killer on record is Dr. Bennett Hyde who was convicted of murdering his father-in-law and...
Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”
The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
Scott Eizember's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
Eizember was convicted of the 2003 killings of 76-year-old A.J. Cantrell and 70-year-old Patsy Cantrell.
Court rules against Texas inmates who accused state of using expired drugs for executions
HOUSTON — Texas’ top criminal appeals court has barred a civil court judge from issuing any orders in a lawsuit by three death row inmates who allege the state plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to execute them. Attorneys for inmates Wesley Ruiz, John Balentine and Robert...
Attorneys for Texas death row inmate say comedy special contributed to death sentence, want the Supreme Court to review
BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a College Station man are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to review the constitutionality of his death sentence, after footage from a comedy special hosted at Brazos County Jail was used to sentence him. At the time of filming, Gabriel Hall was in the Brazos County Jail for attacking a couple in their College Station home. In 2011, Hall was convicted for shooting, stabbing, and eventually killing Edwin Shaar. Linda Shaar, survived the brutal attack. Hall was 18 at the time.In 2015, the jail gave Comedy Central permission to film a video...
Missouri executes transgender woman for 2003 murder of ex-girlfriend
Missouri executed a transgender woman for the murder of her ex-girlfriend in 2003. Amber McLaughlin believed to be first openly transgender woman to be put to death in United States.
Amber McLaughlin: Missouri carries out first execution of openly transgender inmate for 2003 murder
The state of Missouri executed Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday evening, marking the first time a US state has carried out the death penalty against an openly transgender individual.McLaughlin died just before 7pm local time at a state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, after being given lethal injection drugs, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reports.The 49-year-old, convicted of first-degree murder and rape for a 2003 murder, submitted an apology as her final statement.“I am sorry for what I did,” she said in remarks given to the state department of corrections, Fox2 reports. “I am a loving and caring person.”The inmate spoke...
Oklahoma to execute convicted murderer Scott James Eizember after losing clemency
Oklahoma plans to execute convicted murderer Scott James Eizember on Thursday. He was convicted of killing an elderly couple after breaking into their home in 2003.
Higher court’s ruling halted execution of Harlingen mom Melissa Lucio
Two days before Harlingen mom Melissa Elizabeth Lucio was scheduled to be executed for killing her toddler daughter, Mariah in 2007, she was granted a stay of execution by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. A Cameron County jury in 2008 found Lucio guilty on one count of capital murder...
