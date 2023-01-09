ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

The Independent

Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman.Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. With no legal appeals planned, McLaughlin's fate rests with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is weighing a clemency request.A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court hands victory to Texas death row inmate in faulty DNA case

The Supreme Court sided with a Texas death row inmate who is attempting to overturn his conviction on the basis of bad DNA evidence. The court issued an unsigned order on Monday agreeing to take on the case and wiped away the ruling from the U.S. Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas. The case will now go back to the lower court for a new trial "for further consideration in light of the confession of error by Texas" filed in September 2022.
TEXAS STATE
truecrimedaily

Ark. boy found under floorboards had reportedly been drowned in toilet

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend are accused of killing their young son, whose body was found under the floor wrapped in plastic. Lee County court records show Ashley Rolland and her boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, face a slew of charges in connection with her son Blu’s death. Rolland has been charged with capital murder, two counts of permitting child abuse, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and battery. Bridges was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and battery.
LEE COUNTY, AR
New York Post

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’

An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Attorneys for Texas death row inmate say comedy special contributed to death sentence, want the Supreme Court to review

BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a College Station man are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to review the constitutionality of his death sentence, after footage from a comedy special hosted at Brazos County Jail was used to sentence him. At the time of filming, Gabriel Hall was in the Brazos County Jail for attacking a couple in their College Station home. In 2011, Hall was convicted for shooting, stabbing, and eventually killing Edwin Shaar. Linda Shaar, survived the brutal attack. Hall was 18 at the time.In 2015, the jail gave Comedy Central permission to film a video...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Independent

Amber McLaughlin: Missouri carries out first execution of openly transgender inmate for 2003 murder

The state of Missouri executed Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday evening, marking the first time a US state has carried out the death penalty against an openly transgender individual.McLaughlin died just before 7pm local time at a state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, after being given lethal injection drugs, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reports.The 49-year-old, convicted of first-degree murder and rape for a 2003 murder, submitted an apology as her final statement.“I am sorry for what I did,” she said in remarks given to the state department of corrections, Fox2 reports. “I am a loving and caring person.”The inmate spoke...
MISSOURI STATE

