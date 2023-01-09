Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Lamar Jackson gets concerning news vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Dec. 4th, when he suffered a knee injury. The Ravens, however, are hoping to get Jackson back into the fold before playing their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round on Sunday. Jackson, for...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans
The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday
Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
WHS football team reaches out to Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a Jan. 2 NFL game in Cincinnati, was released Wednesday from a Buffalo hospital. With him, hopefully, is a piece of the Wilmington High School football program. Hurricane assistant football coach Koury Johnson, who lives in Cincinnati, delivered a signed football to the University of...
Burrow on playoff game against Ravens: 'We're excited, I know the fans will come out ready to go'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their first 2023 post-season game and are ready for fans to bring the hype. "We're excited, I know the fans will come out ready to go," Quarterback Joe Burrow said. Burrow said the pregame atmosphere during the Monday Night Football...
Joe Burrow: You have to be a little arrogant to make plays in big moments
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won a national title in college and he took the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season, so he’s learned a bit about what it takes to succeed in big spots. One of the biggest takeaways is that you have to have a strong belief...
Cowboys coach shuns road playoff woes of past 30 years
Mike McCarthy says his team has "zero responsibility" for the Cowboys' road playoff woes of the last 30 years and that "this is about our opportunity."
Joe Mixon Has Blunt Message For AFC Playoff Teams
The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling into the playoffs. Excluding the Week 17 no-contest, the defending AFC champions have won eight straight games since starting 4-4. Having last lost on Halloween, the Bengals look like a frightening matchup for the Baltimore Ravens. Per Kelsey Conway of the ...
LOOK: This Ohio house is lit up in orange and black to cheer on the Bengals
Fans are getting ready to don their best orange and black ahead of Sunday's game, but one fan has his entire house decked in Bengals spirit. Keith Moeller puts on a holiday projection showevery year with mapping projection animated and displayed on his house, but for the past two seasons, he's also been using it to cheer on the Bengals.
Collector’s edition ‘Fear Da Tiger’ t-shirt released for Bootsy Collins’ Bengals halftime show
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new, 2023 Collector’s Edition “Fear Da Tiger” t-shirt is available ahead of funk legend Bootsy Collins’ halftime performance during the Cincinnati Bengals’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Collins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of...
