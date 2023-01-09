ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sheriff: Evacuation orders unlikely after Russian River flooding concerns ease

By AUSTIN MURPHY THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
Evacuation orders for those living along the lower Russian River appear to be off the table, for now, according to a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy.

Residents along that section of the river between Healdsburg and Jenner have been under an evacuation warning since Wednesday: to have their go bags packed, and be ready to leave.

Deputy Rob Dillion told The Press Democrat Monday that the latest projections – that the Russian River will crest at just above 32 feet Tuesday morning in Guerneville – mean that the evacuation warning is unlikely to be upgraded to an evacuation order, in the near term.

“Minor flood” level for that section of the river is 32 feet.

In February 2019, the river crested in Guerneville at 45 feet, causing catastrophic damage. With the current forecast of the water “just bumping into that mild to moderate flooding,” said Dillion, “we’re going to see water on roads, water in certain areas, but nothing major. So far we haven’t hit that point, requiring mandatory evacuations.”

In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office is providing plenty of information to residents of flood-prone zones on social media.

ksro.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Closing Three Locations Across the North Bay

A Sonoma-based pizza chain that has served the area for more than six decades is closing some of its locations. Mary’s Pizza Shack announced over the weekend that its Dixon, Novato and Napa locations are now permanently closed. In a Facebook post, the company said the closures are “a necessary action” as it looks toward its future. Mary’s Pizza Shack cited increased food and labor costs as two of the reasons that led to the decision. The other Sonoma County locations along with the Vacaville and Fairfield locations will remain open.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County

SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding.  But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know.  It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two Dead Found in Home at Sea Ranch

An investigation is ongoing into the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a house at Sea Ranch. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were found yesterday near Spinnaker Close. It’s not yet clear how they died, but police say they’ve ruled out the possibility their deaths were caused by a tree that fell onto a house nearby. The sheriff’s office says there doesn’t appear to be evidence of foul play.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
