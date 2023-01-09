Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
80% of Snohomish County residents live in 'extreme child care desert,' $12M announced in funding
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has announced a $12 million spending plan to invest in expanding access to affordable childcare for country residents. The $12 million is part of the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation and was appropriated late last year as part of...
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood mayor issues challenge to Edmonds School District students
The Edmonds School District and the City of Lynnwood are challenging local students to propose solutions to some of the community’s most pressing issues. Fourth to twelfth grade students in Edmonds School District are being asked to create projects that address rainwater pollution, freezing roads, habitat restoration and more. The students willing to take on the challenge will be guided by mentors in the city who work in that area of expertise.
Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing a school that owns the property where a troublesome water pipe is located.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Tips for transitioning to a retirement community
Today I’m sharing an article written by Joan Rettmann, Regional Director of Sales for Koelsch Communities, on moving to a retirement community. Joan has many years’ experience working in the senior housing field and her insights align perfectly with the services we provide at Forever Care Services. Our personalized guidance helps families find the best possible senior housing and care in Assisted Living, Memory Care and Adult Family Homes in King and Snohomish Counties.
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
myedmondsnews.com
Dayton Street flooding, library repairs focus of Tuesday council committee meetings
When it comes to flooding, the area of Dayton Street near the Edmonds ferry holding lanes has been particularly problematic — and this was the case again when heavy rains pummeled the Puget Sound region in late December. The city’s new Dayton Street Pump Station, which came online in summer 2021, was hailed as a way to address the problem — although some wondered if it was working properly during the most recent storm.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
myedmondsnews.com
David Levitan hired as new city planning manager
Edmonds resident David Levitan is the City of Edmonds’ new senior planning manager,. Levitan has nearly 20 years of planning experience in Washington, Oregon and California, most recently as the planning manager for the City of Lake Stevens, where he supervised the planning division and oversaw the city’s long-range planning work program.
lynnwoodtimes.com
BOMBSHELL: Lynnwood issues Certificate of Occupancy for opioid treatment center
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 11, 2022—Councilman George Hurst has confirmed that on December 19, 2022, Acadia Healthcare was issued a Certificate of Occupancy by the Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department, and now has a license to operate an opioid treatment center within city limits. Despite a Public Hearing on December 29, 2022, a “Transparency” work session open to the public on January 3, 2023, and two public meetings on January 9, the city administration never disclosed this information to the public.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announces relection campaign
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has announced that he will seek reelection in 2023. Somers, a Democrat, has held the position since 2016 and will be term-limited after this third full term in office. “It is an honor to serve as executive of our growing, diverse and dynamic county,” said...
KOMO News
Landslide danger remains a concern near Bolt Creek fire burn scar due to heavy rain
INDEX, Wash. — Many areas in western Washington are under threat of landslides due to the heavy rain that's been dumping on the region Thursday. King and Snohomish county officials are warning residents to be aware of the threat, especially for people living in historically slide prone areas. “The...
KOMO News
3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained
RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
Lawsuit moves forward against Bellingham property owner with homeless encampment on land
The city is closer to displacing the people living in the encampment after months of no response from the property owner, according to court documents.
Gift card balance theft a problem for dozens in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Many people received gift cards this holiday season, but some are finding out the balance is gone before they have a chance to use it. Dozens of people in Snohomish County are having problems with gift cards purchased at area grocery stores. Many people we heard from say Amazon and Visa gift cards were the most common types. Victims say they bought the cards off the rack, and once activated, the balance had been drained by someone else.
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: High school theater, Art Walk Edmonds and a book reading
If you made a New Year’s Resolution to experience more local art, you are in luck – this week’s options are plentiful. From school productions to improv and from paintings to books, there is something for everyone. Meadowdale High School presents The Curious Incident of the Dog...
myeverettnews.com
Afternoon Commute In Everett Slowed For Emergency Road Repair
Editor’s update 7:30 PM: WSDOT says all lanes reopened at 7:15 PM but huge backups remained on all northbound lanes into Everett as well as side streets. No word on how many vehicles were damaged by the broken concrete panel. Editor’s Update 5:15PM, Here’s a look at the WSDOT...
gigharbornow.org
Business Spotlight: New clinic offers 24/7 vet care, specialty services
Clinics offering 24/7 emergency vet care on this side of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge are few and far between. Recent changes at Uptown Animal Hospital and the opening of a new 24/7 clinic on Kimball Drive, bring more pet care options for Gig Harbor residents and the surrounding region. Puget...
