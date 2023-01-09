Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas
Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
easttexasradio.com
Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need
Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
Slaughter’s BBQ joins Texas BBQ Trail, first in NE Tex
“A culinary road trip of the most delicious kind… the Texas BBQ Trail is an intimate experience that allows you to see the wonderful small towns sprinkled across Texas,” Texas BBQ website boasts. Previously restricted to central Texas, this year Slaughter’s puts Northeast Texas on the map for...
Texas small business owners hope lawmakers will give them a break on property taxes
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.So are small business owners like Andy Ellard, owner and general manager of Manda Machine Company.The West Dallas business has been family-owned for three generations. Ellard said, "It's just a regressive tax."The company keeps about $100,000 worth of metal in its inventory. "I couldn't make anything and sell anything if I didn't have this inventory to start with. We use these metals to make the parts then sell to the customer." Like other businesses, Manda Machine pays property tax on its inventory and on...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill
SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts Hiring For Its Lithium Refinery In Texas: Here’s What Jobs Are Available
Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and closed the year with a massive, 44-percent increase in global electric car manufacturing. So it makes sense for the American EV maker to vertically integrate more of the steps required to make a final product, which will eventually lead to lower costs.
KWTX
New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area
Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
theadvocate.com
Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy Avondale Global Gateway for $445M
The Port of South Louisiana has agreed to buy the former Avondale shipyard site for $445 million from the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought it five years ago, a deal port leaders argued will help the site reach its potential for economic development and job creation. T. Parker Host purchased...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
theadvocate.com
COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold
Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas
Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
A Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold Somewhere In Texas. Is It Yours?
Did anyone win the jackpot?
marfapublicradio.org
Natural gas company considering new West Texas-Mexico pipeline
Tulsa-based pipeline company ONEOK is considering building a major new natural gas line through parts of West Texas, designed to export gas from the region to Mexico and then to markets around the world. The company in December announced tentative plans for what it has dubbed the Saguaro Connector Pipeline...
