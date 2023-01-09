Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Alabama Football: Ole Miss fans confident Lane Kiffin will hire Pete Golding
Whether it remains only rumors or if there is a more sound basis for conjecture, Ole Miss fans are confident Alabama Football, DC, Pete Golding is moving to Oxford. And most of them are quite happy about it. Multiple Ole Miss message boards have lengthy threads about how Lane Kiffin...
Did Davante Adams instagram story hint at Aaron Rodgers future?
Former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams posted a photo of Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, thanking them for having a positive influence on his career. It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb are still in close contact with Davante Adams. Adams, for one, is Rodgers favorite career target, while Cobb is the quarterback’s best friend. It makes sense that they would talk about big issues, like the looming question in Rodgers future.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
No matter what happens with Tua Tagovailoa today, let’s go Dolphins!
Today is an important day for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Today is the day we find out if Tua has progressed through the concussion protocol to the point where he can start doing football-related activities(as if he hasn’t been throwing passes already) which then leads to being fully cleared to play on Sunday up in Buffalo in the Dolphin’s first playoff game since 2016.
Eagles wives, girlfriends set social media ablaze with elite party video
The pre-game coin toss hadn’t even occurred yet. That didn’t prevent a group of Philadelphia Eagles wives and girlfriends from partying like they knew the final score of the 2022-2023 regular-season finale. The Birds got it done! By defeating the New York Giants, they earned the NFC East’s...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
Cowboys coach shuns road playoff woes of past 30 years
Mike McCarthy says his team has "zero responsibility" for the Cowboys' road playoff woes of the last 30 years and that "this is about our opportunity."
Mississippi State hires Zac Selmon as new director of athletics
Mississippi State has hired Zac Selmon to replace John Cohen as its new director of athletics, the school announced on Friday.
