12 News

Phoenix police seek public help in revamping use of force policy

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are turning to the public for input as the department looks to revamp its use of force policy. Monday, the department unveiled a nine-page draft of some of the proposed updates, which covers under what circumstances officers can use force, deploy munitions, use de-escalation tactics, render medical help, and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

How metro Phoenix police departments are handling non-lethal weapons

Several metro Phoenix police agencies are discontinuing the use of bean bag shotguns after questions arose about the speed at which they are deployed — and how dangerous they can be. ABC15 reported Phoenix Police Department, Goodyear Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public safety have all gotten...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large

PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

Maricopa County jails saw a surge of inmate drug deaths last year

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The presence of illegal drugs in jails is an ongoing problem that is worsening with the fentanyl crisis, according to county and federal officials. During a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of a detention officer accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl into jail, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said 17 inmates died in drug-related incidents in 2022. That total represents a five-year high. Three people died in 2018.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

What happened to the Scottsdale Fashion Square 'rioters'?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired in 2020. The destructive riots at Scottsdale Fashion Square that took place in the aftermath of George Floyd's death dominated the news cycle for days. It began as a protest march on May 30, 2020 in downtown Scottsdale that then...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix local news

