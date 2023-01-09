Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
Phoenix police seek public help in revamping use of force policy
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are turning to the public for input as the department looks to revamp its use of force policy. Monday, the department unveiled a nine-page draft of some of the proposed updates, which covers under what circumstances officers can use force, deploy munitions, use de-escalation tactics, render medical help, and more.
kjzz.org
How metro Phoenix police departments are handling non-lethal weapons
Several metro Phoenix police agencies are discontinuing the use of bean bag shotguns after questions arose about the speed at which they are deployed — and how dangerous they can be. ABC15 reported Phoenix Police Department, Goodyear Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public safety have all gotten...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police asking for public comment on its use of force policy: What you should know about their rules
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department are asking the community for input, after the department revisited its use of force policy. On Jan. 11, we obtained a draft document on the policy. While the draft is not the full use of force policy, it does cover a number of issues.
AZFamily
DPS: 5 dead after semi crashes car into another semi in south Phoenix
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman. The man who shot a Scottsdale officer serving a warrant in Phoenix was a suspect in the rape of a 70-year-old woman. Anthem man waiting over a year for back surgery bill to be paid. Updated: 22...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
fox10phoenix.com
Police sergeant shot in Downtown Phoenix: Scottsdale PD officials talk about events leading up to incident
The shooting, which happened on Jan. 6, 2023, resulted in a police sergeant being taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries. A day later, the suspect in the case, 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, was shot and killed by authorities in Tempe. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large
PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
Maricopa County detention officer accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail
PHOENIX — A Maricopa County detention officer has been arrested for attempting to bring illegal drugs into the local jail, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. According to MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone, the drugs included both meth and fentanyl. Sheriff Penzone said Wednesday he was "disgusted" by Andres...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fox10phoenix.com
Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Maricopa County jails saw a surge of inmate drug deaths last year
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The presence of illegal drugs in jails is an ongoing problem that is worsening with the fentanyl crisis, according to county and federal officials. During a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of a detention officer accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl into jail, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said 17 inmates died in drug-related incidents in 2022. That total represents a five-year high. Three people died in 2018.
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
Phoenix Police Department to review Use of Force policy
The Phoenix Police Department says it is currently revisiting its Use of Force policy and are seeking the public's input involving major policy revisions.
ABC 15 News
$8M settlement after deadly Mesa police shooting of Daniel Shaver now funded, attorney says
MESA, AZ — An $8 million settlement between the City of Mesa and Laney Sweet, the widow of Daniel Shaver, has been reached and funded. Attorney Karen Moskowitz with Richards & Moskowitz made the announcement of the settlement funding Monday. The settlement was reached in November 2022, years after...
Three dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Phoenix
Three people died this morning in a fiery crash near Phoenix, Arizona on I-10. This was one of at least four crashes on the highway this morning. The post Three dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Phoenix appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
12news.com
What happened to the Scottsdale Fashion Square 'rioters'?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired in 2020. The destructive riots at Scottsdale Fashion Square that took place in the aftermath of George Floyd's death dominated the news cycle for days. It began as a protest march on May 30, 2020 in downtown Scottsdale that then...
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 3