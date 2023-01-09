Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Times Gazette
WHS football team reaches out to Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a Jan. 2 NFL game in Cincinnati, was released Wednesday from a Buffalo hospital. With him, hopefully, is a piece of the Wilmington High School football program. Hurricane assistant football coach Koury Johnson, who lives in Cincinnati, delivered a signed football to the University of...
Teen stabbed in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating the stabbing of a teenager Thursday afternoon, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to One Fountain Plaza where, they say, a teenage male had been stabbed. The teen was transported to ECMC where he was taken into surgery, according to authorities. […]
Hamlin released from Ohio ICU, moved to Buffalo hospital
Damar Hamlin has been released from the ICU in Ohio and transferred to a Buffalo hospital to continue his recovery. NBC's Maura Barrett reports.Jan. 9, 2023.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Damar Hamlin giving back after outpouring of support
BUFFALO, N.Y. — By now you've likely heard about the millions of dollars donated to Damar Hamlin's toy drive. As of now, it's collected more than $8.5 million. The drive's original goal was $2,500. Now, the Bill's safety is giving back. Damar has come up with "did we win?"...
Fox 19
Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati property owner to probation for allegedly failing to care for his residents. Avi Ohad pleaded no contest to his charge of failing to comply with a building code violation, according to Hamilton County court records. That led to a judge giving him a suspended sentence...
‘It was a shock’: Buffalo man says brother died of hypothermia inside apartment during Blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is continuing to learn about the people lost during the Buffalo blizzard… a storm that claimed the lives of more than 40 people. Preston Parson’s older brother, Edward, died of hypothermia inside his apartment. Preston says that was the last thing he expected because he talked to his brother […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native Lacey Roberts named WLWT News 5 Today's weekend morning anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Wednesday that Lacey Roberts has been promoted to weekend morning anchor for WLWT News 5 Today. Viewers can expect to see Roberts anchoring WLWT News 5 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings, effective immediately. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Roberts graduated from...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Colerian and Virginia avenues in Northside
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported at Colerian and Virginia avenues in Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Bomb Squad at scene in Sayler Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders were at a scene in Sayler Park Wednesday evening on a report of a possible explosive device. The Cincinnati Bomb Squad also responded to the scene in the 6000 block of Parkland Avenue. The situation resolved after around two hours. The bomb squad—technically the Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is prosecuting negligent landlords; first property owner sentenced
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati property owner has been sentenced after failing to provide necessities to his tenants. According to a release, Avi Ohad was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, a fine, and a 10-month term of probation on Tuesday. Court records show Ohad pleaded...
Two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Erie County
Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
WKRC
Hear local rapper Jus Clay's music in video games, on sports networks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local rapper Jus Clay has performed at area colleges and downtown on Fountain Square. And you may recognize his music if you're a gamer.
Fox 19
‘Unlivable conditions:’ Cincinnati files $1M lawsuit against Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati filed a complaint against RRE Williamsburg Holdings LLC on Tuesday after dozens of residents were displaced from their homes. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the $1 million lawsuit was filed against the 1,000-unit complex after tenants were deserted by management and stuck in “unlivable conditions.”
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
WLWT 5
Crash with injury reported on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injury reported on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit to help an 18-year-old
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking to help an 18-year-old who's left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Free Family Fun at The Acres Cincinnati
The Acres is offering Cincinnati Family magazine readers one free game of mini-golf during the month of January if they mention “Cincinnati Family magazine” when they check in. Open year-round and boasting mini-golf, a driving range, heated tent, fire pit and great food and drink, The Acres is...
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Elm Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Elm Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
