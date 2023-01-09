Read full article on original website
Should the Red Wings Re-Sign or Trade Tyler Bertuzzi
With just under two months till the NHL trade deadline, the question has arisen, should the Detroit Red Wings re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi to a long-term contract, or should they trade him? Bert has just returned to the Red Wings lineup from his second injury of the season, and the question has been talked about since before the season started and was even talked about a little last year.
Toronto brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Detroit
Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -149, Red Wings +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Bruins
Leddy expected back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs when they play the Boston Bruins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, NESN, SN NOW).
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
MLive.com
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 12
The top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have not disappointed up to this point in the season. Several put forth another strong week of competition to stay in the race for the Miss Basketball award.
NHL
Prospecting: Firebirds Red-Hot
Kraken AHL affiliate Coachella Valley is excelling on both the road and, more recently in the last month, at home in brand-new Acrisure Arena. On a Friday night in mid-December, the Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds collected an 8-1 road win over the San Diego. Forward Jesper Froden notched a hat trick, five other Firebirds tallied goals, and 14 different players earned points in a season-long pattern of scoring from the top to bottom of the roster. Coachella Valley's record improved to 14-5-3.
NHL
'Pretty surreal': Red Savage, Team USA win bronze at 2023 World Juniors
Savage, who was an alternative captain for the United States, helped Team USA defeat Sweden, 8-7, in overtime to win bronze at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, which ran from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick. "Whenever you get...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
Just the Halfway of It
New Kraken such as top scorer Andre Burakovsky and 20-win goalie Martin Jones highlight stellar first 41 games. Yet there's equal reason to fete Seattle's expansion draft picks. January 13, 2023. The Kraken have officially reached the halfway mark of the 2022-2023 NHL season, 41 games played and 41 to...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Jan. 10
A buzzer-beater in Canton and 10 3-pointers by one player from Romulus highlight the Metro Detroit area boys and girls basketball action for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
NHL
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NHL
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Moose Jaw forward discusses four-assist game, watching World Juniors. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 18-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2023 draft, has 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 40 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
My influences: Alex Burrows
MONTREAL - From childhood to adulthood, many people can have a positive impact on our lives and leave a mark on the person we are today. For Alex Burrows, the Canadiens assistant coach draws inspiration from his parents, former teammates in Vancouver, and coaches he's played for in the NHL.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Knights 4, Panthers 2
Splitting their four-game trip, the Panthers sit at 19-20-4 in the standings. "It doesn't help the frustration right now," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "It was a big opportunity for us tonight. It's unfortunate we didn't get anything out of it. Certainly there's an identity forming and that belief is coming back in this locker room. That's an important part."
NHL
Unmasked: Goalies understand risk of losing front teeth
Most say they're comfortable with level of protection. Missing front teeth might be one of the most cliched signs of being a hockey player, but contrary to popular belief, NHL goalies are not excluded from this club. Their fancily adorned full face masks may cover the mouth area, unlike the...
NHL
Tkachuk scores twice, Panthers recover for win against Avalanche
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie with 3:30 left in the third period, and the Florida Panthers recovered for a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tkachuk was credited with a power-play goal when Colorado defenseman Cale Makar cleared his rebound through the crease...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
