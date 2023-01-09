Read full article on original website
Whats up
3d ago
Yes, we know, there will be little to no legislation for the next 2 years. Then the Democrats will take the House back over because the Republicans blew it.
3d ago
FINALLY…get the “progressive” communists OUT of the government
Biden's welfare 'handouts' keep Americans 'trapped' on the 'government dole forever,' researcher warns
Heritage Foundation Research Fellow E.J. Antoni expands on his recent op-ed breaking down how it pays off not to work under President Biden's welfare programs.
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
New regulations and definitions of water bodies in the U.S. have some worried the Biden administration could regulate puddles and ditches used by farmers.
Top Democratic congresswoman has up to $1 million in fund tied to Cayman Islands
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., who was recently selected to lead Democrats' 2024 House election effort, has up to $1 million tied up with a hedge fund operating in the Cayman Islands.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
White House to Jim Jordan, James Comer: Sorry, but you have to restart your oversight requests
In the most formal engagement from the administration to date, a top Biden lawyer says record demands must come after the GOP takes their gavels.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
After breaking up with the Democratic Party, Kyrsten Sinema is cleaning out her closet, literally, on Facebook Marketplace
Items currently on offer from Sinema include a pair of Louboutin heels ($350), a Michele watch ($150), and a Cervelo triathlon bike ($7,900.)
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House
It seems like President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris took some to get on the same page when they first began working together in January 2021. Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, reported on the two's dynamic, going on to reveal that Biden, 80, told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress." Whipple also reported on another time where Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was unhappy with his wife's policy portfolio, which focused on voting rights and migration at...
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Fox Business
