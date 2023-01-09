ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Police: Man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in New Rochelle

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

New Rochelle police say they have arrested a man from the Bronx for possession of a weapon.

They say they were notified of a domestic dispute last Thursday on the street at the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard. Officials found no one was hurt, but they say they did find a Raven Arms Model MP .25-caliber handgun on Bronx native Christopher Bunting.

Bunting, 21, faces charges for criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

News 12

News 12

