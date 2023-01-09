ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Fox 19

Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Fox 19

FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington police have reached out to the FBI for help in their investigation into the 2013 drowning death of Casey Pitzer. The coroner at the time ruled Casey’s cause of death accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication. “Everything’s frustrating,” said Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer. “It’s been...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Kentucky sheriff's office says beware of scam call

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - There's a warning from local law enforcement to watch out for scammers. The Kenton County Sheriff says a scammer is calling people, using the name "Sergeant Maddox," and saying he's with the Sheriff's Office. He says he's calling about legal matters or missed jury service.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

West Price Hill landlord sentenced for negligence

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A landlord in Cincinnati is sentenced after charges of negligence are brought. A judge handed down a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail for Avi Ohad along with 10 months of probation for problems at one of his properties. He was accused of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect in Butler County shooting faces additional charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The suspect in a shooting in Fairfield faces new charges Wednesday. The Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He's accused of shooting a man in November at the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive. Police say the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50

The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

1 dead, 2 injured in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and two people are hurt after a crash in Brown County Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene at the intersection of State Route 32 and Stieman Road in Washington Township around 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows 61-year-old Claude Wright...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
DAYTON, OH
Centre Daily

Tattoo artist is shot 17 times in argument over money, Ohio cops say. ‘Disturbing’

The owner of a tattoo parlor was found lying in the middle of the road after being shot 17 times outside his business, Ohio police say. The Sunday, Jan. 8, shooting in the Cincinnati suburb of Batavia Township led to the arrest of 33-year-old Michael Guilfoyle Jr. He is accused of fatally shooting Brian Wilson, 42, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH

