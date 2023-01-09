Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
‘Suspicious’ circumstances surrounding Ohio woman’s disappearance
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A search for a missing woman continues nearly a week after her vehicle was found in Middletown. The disappearance of 30-year-old Cierra Chapman is considered suspicious, according to the Dayton Police Department. She was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 when she...
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
Fox 19
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
Fox 19
FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington police have reached out to the FBI for help in their investigation into the 2013 drowning death of Casey Pitzer. The coroner at the time ruled Casey’s cause of death accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication. “Everything’s frustrating,” said Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer. “It’s been...
WKRC
Kentucky sheriff's office says beware of scam call
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - There's a warning from local law enforcement to watch out for scammers. The Kenton County Sheriff says a scammer is calling people, using the name "Sergeant Maddox," and saying he's with the Sheriff's Office. He says he's calling about legal matters or missed jury service.
Men, woman accused of connected Springfield shootings indicted on charges
SPRINGFIELD — A grand jury has indicted three people in connection to a murder and a second connected shooting in Springfield. The crimes are part of a string of recent gun violence in the city. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted Tuesday in...
WLWT 5
Police believe group of out-of-state men arrested in NKY may be connected to Felony Lane Gang
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Six men arrested in northern Kentucky may be tied to a nationwide crime group, according to police. The group was arrested Wednesday at WesBanco in Fort Thomas. Fort Thomas police believe the men are tied to the Felony Lane Gang. Police in Greater Cincinnati previously...
Fox 19
Cincinnati property owner accused of negligence sentenced to probation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati property owner to probation for allegedly failing to care for his residents. Avi Ohad pleaded no contest to his charge of failing to comply with a building code violation, according to Hamilton County court records. That led to a judge giving him a suspended sentence...
DPD asking for help in ‘suspicious’ missing person case
On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Dayton Police Department will give information on a recent missing person case.
WKRC
West Price Hill landlord sentenced for negligence
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A landlord in Cincinnati is sentenced after charges of negligence are brought. A judge handed down a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail for Avi Ohad along with 10 months of probation for problems at one of his properties. He was accused of...
2 suspects in custody following Dayton SWAT standoff
SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team members can be heard giving commands to someone inside the home, 2 NEWS crews reported.
WKRC
Suspect in Butler County shooting faces additional charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The suspect in a shooting in Fairfield faces new charges Wednesday. The Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He's accused of shooting a man in November at the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive. Police say the...
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is prosecuting negligent landlords; first property owner sentenced
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati property owner has been sentenced after failing to provide necessities to his tenants. According to a release, Avi Ohad was sentenced to a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, a fine, and a 10-month term of probation on Tuesday. Court records show Ohad pleaded...
eaglecountryonline.com
Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50
The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
WKRC
Deputies investigate possible threat toward West Clermont Middle School
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - West Clermont Middle School was the subject of a possible school threat on social media. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office learned of a possible threat at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The threat was made over Snapchat. Detectives tracked down the source through the Snapchat username...
WKRC
1 dead, 2 injured in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and two people are hurt after a crash in Brown County Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene at the intersection of State Route 32 and Stieman Road in Washington Township around 5:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows 61-year-old Claude Wright...
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
Centre Daily
Tattoo artist is shot 17 times in argument over money, Ohio cops say. ‘Disturbing’
The owner of a tattoo parlor was found lying in the middle of the road after being shot 17 times outside his business, Ohio police say. The Sunday, Jan. 8, shooting in the Cincinnati suburb of Batavia Township led to the arrest of 33-year-old Michael Guilfoyle Jr. He is accused of fatally shooting Brian Wilson, 42, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
WKRC
Elwood Jones to be released on bond while awaiting a new trial for 1994 murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A death row inmate, granted a new trial for a 1994 murder, will be released on bond Friday. Elwood Jones will be on house arrest with electronic monitoring after spending 25 years behind bars. Jones was convicted in the beating death of Rhoda Nathan at the Embassy...
Comments / 0