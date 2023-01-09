Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Drought status unchanged in Lincoln County; dense fog expected Friday
North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s drought status remained essentially unchanged over the past week as the snow cover from the area’s Jan. 2-3 snowstorm lingered. Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map showed 58.04% of Lincoln County in “extreme drought,” slightly higher than the 58% in last week’s map. The county’s northern and eastern portions remained in “severe drought.”
North Platte Telegraph
US Highway 30 work near North Platte postponed to Monday
Due to the weather forecast, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is delaying work on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte to Monday. KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor. The detour is expected to be in effect for a total of 11 days, ending on January 25, NDOT said in a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
Families 1st Partnership to sponsor panel presentation
Through a grant from the Nebraska Child Abuse Prevention Fund Board, Families 1st Partnership has begun an outreach to “lived experience” individuals who have a history of substance abuse and Department of Health and Human Services involvement. Families 1st Partnership has partnered with these “lived experience” parents for...
North Platte Telegraph
011223-npt-new-multicarwreck_merged
Three people were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte Tuesday night after a four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near Maxwell. Vlastik Svacina, 86, of Reno, Nevada, was driving a Toyota sedan westbound in I-80’s eastbound lanes about 10 p.m., said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.
North Platte Telegraph
Two from Gothenburg Health serve on Health Information Technology Board
The Health Information Technology Board is composed of healthcare professionals from across Nebraska. Gothenburg Health, the hospital furthest west with representation on the board, is represented by two board members, Dr. Anna Dalrymple and Lynn Edwards, the hospital said in a press release. The HIT Board was created by LB...
North Platte Telegraph
Penguin Project registration scheduled for Jan.17
The Penguin Project offers opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities to express themselves through theater. The program, which was founded by North Platte Pubic Schools special education teacher Staysha Adams, is moving forward with sign-ups from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. The show is open to children and young adults with special needs ages 8 through 25 from the North Platte area.
North Platte Telegraph
A century ago, it took miracles of ice for hockey to warm North Platte
Even before NPIce came along, ice-based winter sports in North Platte were a hit-or-miss proposition. Folks have always skated or ice-fished here. But when one has to depend on nature’s own icemaking, the changeable winter weather at this latitude has kept many skating seasons short. “The skating rink is...
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 12
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Troopers arrest two after cocaine, Fentanyl found in I-80 traffic stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people this week after finding more than 6 pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound BMW SUV for a license plate...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Wrong-way driver triggers 4-vehicle crash on I-80 near Maxwell; 3 hurt
Three people were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte Tuesday night after a four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near Maxwell. Vlastik Svacina, 86, of Reno, Nevada, was driving a Toyota sedan westbound in I-80’s eastbound lanes about 10 p.m., said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC Ogallala Campus offers drawing classes
Aspiring artists will have the opportunity to hone their skills through two drawing classes at the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus next month. MPCC art instructor Dik Haneline will teach Graphite Drawing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11. The class will examine the techniques, materials and terms associated with using graphite to create artwork.
North Platte Telegraph
Christian Women monthly brunch is Tuesday at First Christian Church
The North Platte Christian Women's Club's monthly Tuesday Morning Brunch is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St. Susan McKain of the North Platte Community Playhouse will present the special feature and Brenda Cohn will sing and perform. Gail Coleman of Salina, Kansas, is the monthly speaker.
North Platte Telegraph
Centennial Park ice rink set for opening on Friday night
After a few setbacks due to winter storms and equipment issues, a temporary outdoor ice rink is set to open Friday night at Centennial Park in North Platte. Crews planned to continue to flood the 80-by-50-foot rink overnight to establish 4 inches of ice in time for a hockey event in the afternoon that precedes public skating from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
North Platte Telegraph
Sutherland wrestling sweeps Hershey, St. Pat's at Hershey Tri
HERSHEY — The Sutherland wrestling team defeated both St. Pat’s and Hershey in a triangular Thursday in Hershey. The Sailors defeated the Irish 57-24 before beating the Panthers 48-27 in the final dual of the triangular. “Really proud of the boys for coming out and really concentrating on...
Comments / 0