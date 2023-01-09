Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO