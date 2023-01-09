ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotswood, NJ

Chargers Wrestlers Defeat Monmouth Regional

By Dawn Miller
 3 days ago

SAYREVILLE, NJ - At the January 7 multi-school meet at Sayreville War Memorial High School, the Chargers wrestling team defeated Monmouth Regional High School 48-36. The victory improved the Spotswood High School wrestling team's overall record to 6-3. The results of the matchup with Monmouth Regional including weight class are as follows:

106 - Giovanni Carballo (Monmouth Reg) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall
113 - Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood) by forfeit
120 - Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) over Jake Vigil (Monmouth Reg) by a fall
126 - Ian Neill (Monmouth Reg) over Colton Schmitz (Spotswood) by a fall
132 - Kyle Carballo (Monmouth Reg) over Collin Jackson (Spotswood) by a fall
138 - Esai Destinoble (Monmouth Reg) by forfeit
144 - Melissa Wehrle (Spotswood)  by forfeit
150 - Nick Marin (Spotswood) by forfeit
157- Devon Yeboah (Monmouth Reg) over Justin Witt (Spotswood) by a fall
165 - Matt Varga (Spotswood) by forfeit
175 - William Schwemmer (Spotswood) over Matthew Britt (Monmouth Reg) by a fall
190 - Joseph Camilleri (Monmouth Reg) over Nate Peck-Garcia (Spotswood) by a fall
215 - Jeff Brown (Spotswood) by forfeit
285 - Aidan Oross (Spotswood) over Jonathan Diaz (Monmouth Reg) by a fall

The Chargers went 1-2 at the multi-school meet, losing to Edison High School 74-6 and to Sayreville High School 60-18. Spotswood returns to the mat on Tuesday when the Chargers host Metuchen High School at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium at 6 p.m.

TAPinto.net

