Newport News, VA

Wilts
3d ago

Did this mother not have her gun locked up? How did he get it? How did he know how to shoot it and load it?

talk'n2myself
3d ago

why were none of the other students armed? there is no age limit on our 2nd amendment rights, more guns would have surely stopped this tragedy

New York Post

‘I’m shot, call 911’: Virginia teacher wounded by 6-year-old pupil made desperate plea for help

The Virginia teacher critically wounded by an armed 6-year-old student gasped, “I’m shot’’ and pleaded with those around her to get help before falling unconscious, according to a witness. see also Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by 6-year-old as she tried to confiscate gun “I’m shot, I’m shot, call 911,’’ urged ailing 25-year-old instructor, Abby Zwerner, according to Lawanda Rusk, who was at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News when the chilling incident occurred Friday afternoon. Rusk told local WHSV-TV she was at the school to pick up her two little grandsons just moments before the shooting and soon found herself next to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

6-year-old who shot teacher took the gun from his mother, police say

Police in Newport News, Virginia, provided new details Monday about the shooting of an elementary school teacher allegedly by a 6-year-old student. The shooting, which police say "was intentional," took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Friday, Jan. 6. The teacher, identified as 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, was teaching a lesson when the child drew the weapon, Police Chief Steve Drew said a a news conference.The teacher "took a defensive position" and held up her hand, Drew said; the bullet passed through her hand and entered her chest. She remains hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition. That...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
TheDailyBeast

6-Year-Old in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary School, Cops Say

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said Saturday the teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student “is in stable condition and trending in a positive direction.” However, the teacher is still currently in the hospital, and the 6-year-old suspect was taken into custody by cops Friday afternoon, 13 News Now reported, citing local authorities. Cops confirmed a woman was shot at Richneck Elementary School and rushed to the hospital, but did not expand on what her injuries were or how the child accessed the gun. Police said at an evening press conference Friday that the shooting, which took place in a first-grade classroom, did not appear to be accidental. No students were injured in the incident. Mr Jones said the incident was “a red flag for the country.” “I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented,” he said. Read it at The Associated Press
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS News

CBS News

