Fawn rescued after being found without mother

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fawn was rescued in Fort Myers after it was found without its mother. According to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW), the infant white-tailed deer was brought to BluePearl Pet Hospital. CROW said after renesting attempts failed, the fawn was moved...
Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals. Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.
Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide

SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
Hurricane Ian death tolls up to 145

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Medical examiners have attributed another death to Hurricane Ian, bringing the total to 145, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. A news release from the agency indicated the additional death was in Lee County. Totals released last month said 144 people...
Waiter accused of attacking 2 customers at Lely Resort restaurant

A man faces battery charges after deputies say he attacked a pair of customers, punching one and body-slamming another, at the Lely Resort restaurant where he worked as a waiter in December. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Marte, 40, was arrested after deputies went to Off the...
The Best Breakfast Spots in Cape Coral, Florida – (With Photo)

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into some scrumptious breakfast fare, because we’re about to take you on a mouthwatering tour of the best breakfast spots in Cape Coral, Florida!. Imagine biting into a fluffy stack of pancakes drizzled with syrup, or savoring a perfectly-cooked omelet...
Calusa Waterkeeper to retire after decades defending clean SWFL water

Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani, a man who has dedicated himself to the preservation of Southwest Florida’s waterways, plans to retire soon. Cassani has been the face of the region’s water for years. Whether you’re talking about issues of fecal matter in Billy’s Creek, blue-green algae in the canals, or red tide near Sanibel, John Cassani has always been part of the conversation. Few people have been more passionate about protecting our waterways, making it his decadeslong mission to defend our right to drinkable, fishable, and swimmable waters.
Lee Health doctor shows how AEDs save lives when cardiac arrest strikes

More than a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night football, he has been discharged from the hospital in buffalo after undergoing plenty of tests. As Hamlin continues to improve, the miraculous recovery is shining a spotlight on automated external defibrillators, handy pieces of equipment that save lives every day.
