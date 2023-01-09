Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fawn rescued after being found without mother
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fawn was rescued in Fort Myers after it was found without its mother. According to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW), the infant white-tailed deer was brought to BluePearl Pet Hospital. CROW said after renesting attempts failed, the fawn was moved...
Port Charlotte deputy impacting community by offering aid, kindness to homeless
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Charlotte County helped save a couple from themselves. They were homeless and addicted to drugs. However, because of his constant attempts to help them, they finally made it to rehab and started their lives fresh. Deputy Louis Henyezz has been with the...
Adopt Fred: Adorable pup looking for forever family
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fred, a sweet and adorable 10-year-old lab mix, is in need of a forever family. He has fabulous manners and gets along with other dogs very well. Fred also loves kids!. This silver muzzle sweetie still has lots of puppy energy left, and his heart...
Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals. Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.
Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide
SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
Body found in Florida mangroves identified as Hurricane Ian victim
A body found deep in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach has been identified as a Hurricane Ian victim more than four months after the devastating storm-battered Florida.
Bonita Springs family scammed of $300 after driving to Kentucky for puppy that doesn’t exist
A family drove from Bonita Springs to Kentucky to pick up a puppy. But when they got there, there was no dog. “We decided that it was a good time to start looking for an animal,” Lillian Cardin said. Cardin and her husband have been searching for a new...
Cape Coral park will soon become the prime place for pickleball
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral community park will soon turn into a pickleball hotspot. On Wednesday, Cape Coral City Council members approved the builder for the Lake Kennedy Racquetball Center. The 14-acre lot is across the street from SunSplash. The project will feature 16 or more pickleball courts,...
Pretty plants on a Cape Coral canal are actually bad for the native environment
Pretty flowers and lush green leaves sound like something you might want in your backyard, but water hyacinths can take over an entire body of water in a very short time. The aquatic weed kills other plants and depletes the water of oxygen. A blanket of water hyacinth sits like...
Cape Coral homeowner looking to get rid of house boat on dock
A Cape Coral man has been stuck living with a house boat on his dock since Hurricane Ian. A situation that is becoming more desperate by the day.
Matlacha Hookers help after Hurricane Ian
The Matlacha Hookers are out cleaning up York Road in St. James City picking up nails and screws, this is just a tiny part of what they've been doing to help.
Hurricane Ian death tolls up to 145
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Medical examiners have attributed another death to Hurricane Ian, bringing the total to 145, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. A news release from the agency indicated the additional death was in Lee County. Totals released last month said 144 people...
Waiter accused of attacking 2 customers at Lely Resort restaurant
A man faces battery charges after deputies say he attacked a pair of customers, punching one and body-slamming another, at the Lely Resort restaurant where he worked as a waiter in December. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Marte, 40, was arrested after deputies went to Off the...
Two kayaks stolen from Matlacha couple who lost everything during Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. — A Matlacha couple’s two remaining items after Hurricane Ian, a pair of kayaks, were stolen over the weekend. Doug Hoover owned a home off NW Pine Island Road for just under two years before the Category 4 hurricane swept through the area. He was halfway through a 20-hour road trip from Minnesota when he learned about the extent of the damage.
Thief wanted for walking out of Bed, Bath & Beyond with over $5.5k in vacuums
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The search is on for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of vacuums from a Fort Myers business. Cameras captured the individual strolling into the Bed, Bath & Beyond at the Bell Tower Shops on December 27th. According to Crime Stoppers, the man...
The Best Breakfast Spots in Cape Coral, Florida – (With Photo)
Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into some scrumptious breakfast fare, because we’re about to take you on a mouthwatering tour of the best breakfast spots in Cape Coral, Florida!. Imagine biting into a fluffy stack of pancakes drizzled with syrup, or savoring a perfectly-cooked omelet...
Calusa Waterkeeper to retire after decades defending clean SWFL water
Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani, a man who has dedicated himself to the preservation of Southwest Florida’s waterways, plans to retire soon. Cassani has been the face of the region’s water for years. Whether you’re talking about issues of fecal matter in Billy’s Creek, blue-green algae in the canals, or red tide near Sanibel, John Cassani has always been part of the conversation. Few people have been more passionate about protecting our waterways, making it his decadeslong mission to defend our right to drinkable, fishable, and swimmable waters.
Island residents in Lee County forced to drive hours for mail, still no delivery after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than three months after Hurricane Ian, and there is still no mail delivery on Fort Myers Beach or Sanibel Island. The storm wiped out those buildings. That leaves thousands of residents to drive hours just to pick up and return home with their mail.
Drunk Collier County man arrested for throwing beer on 5-month-old baby
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– 911 calls detail the aftermath of a man who was seen throwing a beer on a five-month-old baby. “Unbelievable,” the called exclaimed to the 911 operator. “The child was doing nothing wrong. She was scared and started crying.”. Witnesses at Vergina’s Italian Restaurant on...
Lee Health doctor shows how AEDs save lives when cardiac arrest strikes
More than a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night football, he has been discharged from the hospital in buffalo after undergoing plenty of tests. As Hamlin continues to improve, the miraculous recovery is shining a spotlight on automated external defibrillators, handy pieces of equipment that save lives every day.
