Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
HENDERSON, NV
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Opens New Restaurant in Las Vegas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant at 9595 W Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. Adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest section of town, the restaurant joins the brand’s flagship location just off the Las Vegas Strip near the airport. It will not only unveil the concept’s first ever drive-thru, but also a new coffee and breakfast menu for guests to enjoy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023

What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?

So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The art of hair hanging

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Diner’s Drive-Ins And Dives: Las Vegas Mediterranean Restaurant Makes The Show

The famous Food Network show, Diner’s, Drive-Ins And Dives, hosted by LV local, Guy Feiri, will feature another Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant. As local Vegas foodies can attest, the city has some excellent choices when it comes to dining out. From fancy five star eateries in big casinos to small mom and pop shops that serve warm comfort foods- Vegas really does has the best of both.
LAS VEGAS, NV
33andfree

The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas

Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas

We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

