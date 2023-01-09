Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Related
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
Formerly Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 313 BBQ and Wings Plans Second Location
The second location will service takeout and delivery orders on Sierra Vista Drive
vegas24seven.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
Local Brunch Spot Opens New Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Broken Yolk Cafe is launching its second location next Monday in Henderson. Kendall Tenney is joined by Senior Marketing Manager Nikki Sachman to give us a taste of their menu.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Opens New Restaurant in Las Vegas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant at 9595 W Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. Adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest section of town, the restaurant joins the brand’s flagship location just off the Las Vegas Strip near the airport. It will not only unveil the concept’s first ever drive-thru, but also a new coffee and breakfast menu for guests to enjoy.
963kklz.com
Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem
A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
Thrillist
23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023
What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
963kklz.com
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Distill Appears to Be Renovating Decatur Boulevard Location
Permit paperwork shows plans for an interior and exterior remodel
news3lv.com
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
963kklz.com
Diner’s Drive-Ins And Dives: Las Vegas Mediterranean Restaurant Makes The Show
The famous Food Network show, Diner’s, Drive-Ins And Dives, hosted by LV local, Guy Feiri, will feature another Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant. As local Vegas foodies can attest, the city has some excellent choices when it comes to dining out. From fancy five star eateries in big casinos to small mom and pop shops that serve warm comfort foods- Vegas really does has the best of both.
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas
Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 970 employees and stop all inpatient operations come March. This news shocked many employees who had been asking if the hospital was closing but had been reassured that there were no such plans.
Carla Pellegrino joins Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen in Summerlin
Carla Pellegrino, a standout on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and acclaimed culinary superstar, has joined Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen, located in the Lakes near Summerlin, as partner and chef.
Universal Studios Announces Massive Expansion Coming To Las Vegas, Texas With Two Very Different Concepts
Universal Parks and Resorts are expanding and building two brand new locations.
963kklz.com
Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas
We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Comments / 4