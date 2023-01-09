ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

O’Neil Appoints New Deputy County Executive

Rachel Kashimer to Serve as Deputy County Executive and Chief of Staff. Poughkeepsie… Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil has appointed Rachel Kashimer to serve as Deputy County Executive and Chief of Staff, filling the roles recently vacated by County Executive O’Neil following his swearing in as the 8th Dutchess County Executive last week. The Dutchess County Legislature will review the appointment resolution at this evening’s Committee meeting and will vote on its approval at the January 16th Board meeting.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Statement from County Executive Ed Day

“Since Fall of 2021, I’ve adamantly spoken out against state legislation to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as New York is a home rule state. Yesterday the Governor proposed expanding a property tax exemption that would allegedly reward homeowners who “build-out” ADUs, essentially incentivizing the development of these types of units. While there is no legislation currently in place requiring municipalities to allow ADUs, I fully believe that widespread construction of ADUs in suburban areas like Rockland County would be harmful to our community.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess County and Marist promote cybersecurity

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County government and Marist College reunited after a COVID pause to hold a cybersecurity summit at the Town of Poughkeepsie campus. The event brought hundreds of people to the location to discuss strategies for preventing cyber-terrorism, considered one of the biggest threats faced by government and private companies today.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Poughkeepsie Receives Funds to Make Improvements

POUGHKEEPSIE – As part of its overall parks improvement initiative, the City of Poughkeepsie has received a $2.15 million federal grant to make improvements to Stitzel Field and improve water capacity in the area. Stitzel Field enhancements will include modern, energy-efficient outdoor lighting for the field. A new local...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course

Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ulster Savings Bank Announces Promotions

KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two team members: Michael Janasiewicz and Jesse Wyble. Each of the employees has been recognized for their outstanding achievements. Michael Janasiewicz has been named First Vice President of Bank Operations at the bank’s Kingston headquarters. Mr. Janasiewicz...
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Lee Wants to be Next City of Poughkeepsie Mayor

POUGHKEEPSIE – Just 16 days before his 78th birthday, Democrat Wesley Lee announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie in November of 2023. Lee is prepared to battle for the nomination against fellow Democrat, Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers who launched her mayoral campaign on December 22nd. At least one other Democrat is expected to announce their candidacy before the month’s end.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Deceiving Poughkeepsie Pet Store Sold Sick Pets, Forced To Pay Big

If you or someone you know purchased a pet from an often criticized pet store they could be eligible for some of a $200,000 settlement. Over the last few years, there has been one pet store in Poughkeepsie that has been accused numerous times of selling sick pets to unaware customers. Those accusations led to an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office which revealed the pet store did, in fact, deceive customers into purchasing sick pets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

The Open Space Institute acquires 1,000 acres in Wawarsing, connecting the Shawangunk Ridge and the Catskill Forest Park

One thousand acres of contiguous property located between the Shawangunk Ridge and the Catskill Forest Park have just been purchased and preserved in perpetuity by the Open Space Institute (OSI) in the Town of Wawarsing in Ulster County. This tract of land, dubbed the Shawangunk-Catskill Connector, was acquired for $2.3 million by OSI from T&T Associates, Inc.
WAWARSING, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Ready Coffee’s Exciting 4th Location Coming to the Hudson Valley

Caffeine lovers, rejoice! Plans have recently been confirmed for one of the Hudson Valley's favorite homegrown businesses to add a fourth location. It's both exciting and rare to see a local business succeed so thoroughly in the Hudson Valley. Adams Fairacre Farms may be the gold standard, with stores in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties, and their fifth location currently under construction in Wallkill, NY. It's a similar success story that's getting residents excited in Dutchess County.
HYDE PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy