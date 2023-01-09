Read full article on original website
theharlemvalleynews.net
O’Neil Appoints New Deputy County Executive
Rachel Kashimer to Serve as Deputy County Executive and Chief of Staff. Poughkeepsie… Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil has appointed Rachel Kashimer to serve as Deputy County Executive and Chief of Staff, filling the roles recently vacated by County Executive O’Neil following his swearing in as the 8th Dutchess County Executive last week. The Dutchess County Legislature will review the appointment resolution at this evening’s Committee meeting and will vote on its approval at the January 16th Board meeting.
rocklandreport.com
Statement from County Executive Ed Day
“Since Fall of 2021, I’ve adamantly spoken out against state legislation to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as New York is a home rule state. Yesterday the Governor proposed expanding a property tax exemption that would allegedly reward homeowners who “build-out” ADUs, essentially incentivizing the development of these types of units. While there is no legislation currently in place requiring municipalities to allow ADUs, I fully believe that widespread construction of ADUs in suburban areas like Rockland County would be harmful to our community.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County and Marist promote cybersecurity
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County government and Marist College reunited after a COVID pause to hold a cybersecurity summit at the Town of Poughkeepsie campus. The event brought hundreds of people to the location to discuss strategies for preventing cyber-terrorism, considered one of the biggest threats faced by government and private companies today.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Poughkeepsie Receives Funds to Make Improvements
POUGHKEEPSIE – As part of its overall parks improvement initiative, the City of Poughkeepsie has received a $2.15 million federal grant to make improvements to Stitzel Field and improve water capacity in the area. Stitzel Field enhancements will include modern, energy-efficient outdoor lighting for the field. A new local...
Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course
Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Ulster Savings Bank Announces Promotions
KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two team members: Michael Janasiewicz and Jesse Wyble. Each of the employees has been recognized for their outstanding achievements. Michael Janasiewicz has been named First Vice President of Bank Operations at the bank’s Kingston headquarters. Mr. Janasiewicz...
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties
For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Lee Wants to be Next City of Poughkeepsie Mayor
POUGHKEEPSIE – Just 16 days before his 78th birthday, Democrat Wesley Lee announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie in November of 2023. Lee is prepared to battle for the nomination against fellow Democrat, Councilwoman Yvonne Flowers who launched her mayoral campaign on December 22nd. At least one other Democrat is expected to announce their candidacy before the month’s end.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
New York Restaurant Closes After Nearly 50 Years In Hudson Valley
Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Food Network Chef With NYC Experience Brings Back Hudson Valley Eatery
A Food Network chef who has worked at some of the best New York and South Beach restaurants is bringing his talents back to the Hudson Valley. I'm coming home. I'm coming home. Tell the world I'm coming home. Food Network Chef To Open Eatery In Orange County, New York.
Deceiving Poughkeepsie Pet Store Sold Sick Pets, Forced To Pay Big
If you or someone you know purchased a pet from an often criticized pet store they could be eligible for some of a $200,000 settlement. Over the last few years, there has been one pet store in Poughkeepsie that has been accused numerous times of selling sick pets to unaware customers. Those accusations led to an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office which revealed the pet store did, in fact, deceive customers into purchasing sick pets.
hudsonvalleyone.com
The Open Space Institute acquires 1,000 acres in Wawarsing, connecting the Shawangunk Ridge and the Catskill Forest Park
One thousand acres of contiguous property located between the Shawangunk Ridge and the Catskill Forest Park have just been purchased and preserved in perpetuity by the Open Space Institute (OSI) in the Town of Wawarsing in Ulster County. This tract of land, dubbed the Shawangunk-Catskill Connector, was acquired for $2.3 million by OSI from T&T Associates, Inc.
Ready Coffee’s Exciting 4th Location Coming to the Hudson Valley
Caffeine lovers, rejoice! Plans have recently been confirmed for one of the Hudson Valley's favorite homegrown businesses to add a fourth location. It's both exciting and rare to see a local business succeed so thoroughly in the Hudson Valley. Adams Fairacre Farms may be the gold standard, with stores in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties, and their fifth location currently under construction in Wallkill, NY. It's a similar success story that's getting residents excited in Dutchess County.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
These Westchester High School Seniors Named Regeneron Scholars
Thirty-two high school seniors from Westchester are among the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, regarded as the nation’s oldest and most prestigious scholastic science and math competition, the Society for Science announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10.The 300 will be awarded $2,…
First Plane of this type Lands at Sullivan County Airport New York
If you were anywhere near Sullivan County on Sunday and thought you saw a 737 coming in low toward the Sullivan County International Airport your eyes weren't deceiving you. It is official, a 737 landed at the airport on Sunday. The Sullivan County International Airport (MSV) has been undergoing transformations...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
