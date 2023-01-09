ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19news

Upcoming Hepatitis A vaccine clinic for food workers

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Food handlers in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties can get a free Hepatitis A vaccine at an upcoming event. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will be holding a clinic on Jan. 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. According to a release, the free vaccine is available to...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health expert: We may be past peak of tripledemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday gatherings could result in an increase in respiratory viruses, but an expert at UVA Health say we may almost be past the peak of the tripledemic. Doctor Taison Bell says that it looks like we just hit for the flu and RSV, but he says...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna company completes international trade program

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County company has now completed a state program that aims to help it expand into global markets. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that 10 companies from across Virginia have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Augusta Health celebrates Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville

Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville will open for patients on Monday, Jan. 16. The pavilion, designed to improve access to outpatient care and meet the growing demand for outpatient services locally and nationally, will be a 60,000-square-foot facility dedicated to Imaging, Surgery and Breast Care in one location.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Stray cat found on JMU campus tests positive for rabies virus

A stray cat found on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg in mid-December has tested positive for rabies. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA on Dec. 17 and tested positive on Dec. 22. The cat was euthanized, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District. While the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

City of Promise Dreambuilders Program applications due soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Any parent classified as “low-income” who also has a student at a Charlottesville City School now has the opportunity to receive $1,500 to achieve their family goals. It's called the Dreambuilders Program, which is operated by City of Promise, a local group with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill

Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA sets record for adoptions

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is celebrating a big achievement. It set a record for the most adoptions in a year in 2022. The shelter was able to adopt out more than 3,800 animals. The shelter took in more than 4,400 animals last year, of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Property assessments increase across the board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Property assessments in Albemarle County are going up by double digits across all districts. The county announced on Wednesday that it had completed the 2023 annual reassessment process and notices will be mailed to taxpayers next week. According to a release, the county’s total...
cbs19news

Charlottesville ranks among most stressed college towns in America

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A study from Preply ranks Charlottesville eighth among the most stressed college towns in the United States. It found nearly 30 percent of tweets were from stressed students at the University of Virginia. Many of the topics included academics, finances, food, housing, health, violence, and safety.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

City Council eases restrictions on cold weather shelters in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry got some good news this week from the Office of Community Development. Waynesboro City Council voted Monday night to ease some of the restrictions of their cold weather shelter when it is hosted in the River City. In December, the organization was forced to turn...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSET

Lynchburg now accepting applications for community development and housing grants

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg’s Grants Administration Office is now accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program funds for Program Year 2023/Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). This grant program, which is offered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to provide funding for housing and community development initiatives that benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man indicted on drug charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man is facing multiple federal drug charges concerning fentanyl. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Charlottesville handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, who was arrested in Harrisonburg in October following searches in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. According...
GREENE COUNTY, VA

