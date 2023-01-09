Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Upcoming Hepatitis A vaccine clinic for food workers
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Food handlers in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties can get a free Hepatitis A vaccine at an upcoming event. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will be holding a clinic on Jan. 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. According to a release, the free vaccine is available to...
cbs19news
Sentara hospitals named among best in U.S. for maternity care by U.S. News and World Report
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eight of the Sentara Healthcare hospitals were named best in the nation for maternity care by U.S. News and World Report last month. This is not the first time some of Sentara's facilities have received this award. Jennifer Wray, a clinic manager at Sentara...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health expert: We may be past peak of tripledemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday gatherings could result in an increase in respiratory viruses, but an expert at UVA Health say we may almost be past the peak of the tripledemic. Doctor Taison Bell says that it looks like we just hit for the flu and RSV, but he says...
WSET
Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
cbs19news
Fluvanna company completes international trade program
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County company has now completed a state program that aims to help it expand into global markets. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that 10 companies from across Virginia have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Augusta Health celebrates Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville
Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion in Fishersville will open for patients on Monday, Jan. 16. The pavilion, designed to improve access to outpatient care and meet the growing demand for outpatient services locally and nationally, will be a 60,000-square-foot facility dedicated to Imaging, Surgery and Breast Care in one location.
Augusta Free Press
Stray cat found on JMU campus tests positive for rabies virus
A stray cat found on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg in mid-December has tested positive for rabies. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA on Dec. 17 and tested positive on Dec. 22. The cat was euthanized, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District. While the...
cbs19news
City of Promise Dreambuilders Program applications due soon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Any parent classified as “low-income” who also has a student at a Charlottesville City School now has the opportunity to receive $1,500 to achieve their family goals. It's called the Dreambuilders Program, which is operated by City of Promise, a local group with...
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
cbs19news
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA sets record for adoptions
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is celebrating a big achievement. It set a record for the most adoptions in a year in 2022. The shelter was able to adopt out more than 3,800 animals. The shelter took in more than 4,400 animals last year, of...
cbs19news
Property assessments increase across the board
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Property assessments in Albemarle County are going up by double digits across all districts. The county announced on Wednesday that it had completed the 2023 annual reassessment process and notices will be mailed to taxpayers next week. According to a release, the county’s total...
Augusta Free Press
‘This will change almost certainly:’ Waynesboro School Board begins 2024 budget discussion
In its first meeting of 2023, Waynesboro School Board chose Erika Smith as board chair and Debra Freeman-Belle as vice board chair. The board also approved a bid from Nielsen Builders Inc. for renovations to Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center. Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said that Gov....
cbs19news
Charlottesville ranks among most stressed college towns in America
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A study from Preply ranks Charlottesville eighth among the most stressed college towns in the United States. It found nearly 30 percent of tweets were from stressed students at the University of Virginia. Many of the topics included academics, finances, food, housing, health, violence, and safety.
Augusta Free Press
City Council eases restrictions on cold weather shelters in Waynesboro
The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry got some good news this week from the Office of Community Development. Waynesboro City Council voted Monday night to ease some of the restrictions of their cold weather shelter when it is hosted in the River City. In December, the organization was forced to turn...
cbs19news
DMV: Preliminary data sees increase in traffic fatalities involving commercial vehicles in 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says there has been a significant increase in the number of fatal crashes in the area. According to a release, that includes a major increase in the number of people killed in crashes that involved commercial motor vehicles across the Staunton region.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to help with influx of animals
Due to a recent influx of animals, the Lynchburg Humane Society reached a record-breaking number of dogs in their facility. They say they now have over 350 animals total and not a single empty kennel. Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to …. Due to a recent influx of animals,...
WSET
Lynchburg now accepting applications for community development and housing grants
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg’s Grants Administration Office is now accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program funds for Program Year 2023/Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). This grant program, which is offered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to provide funding for housing and community development initiatives that benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
cbs19news
Greene County man indicted on drug charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man is facing multiple federal drug charges concerning fentanyl. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Charlottesville handed up an indictment against 28-year-old Trevail Stuart Woodson, who was arrested in Harrisonburg in October following searches in Greene County, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville. According...
After learning how many families struggle to get basic toiletries, City Schools began providing them free
Charlottesville City School students will now have access to essential supplies, at no cost. All six elementary schools in the city now have an EdZone closet, or an assigned closet filled with necessary items such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, and clothing. “Not everyone has the same amount of access to...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Comments / 0