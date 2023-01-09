Representative Lauren Boebert ready to work with newly elected House Speaker
Representative Lauren Boebert says that the Republican Party is stronger and more unified today than they were a week ago.
Rep. Boebert says she is looking forward to getting to work with Speaker McCarthy and is confident in the Republican party to show the American people that they are ready to govern and deliver the promises that were made during her campaign.
