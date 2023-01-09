Would you adopt a wolf-dog hybrid? People line up to take one home in Rhode Island

Potter League for Animals, a Rhode Island animal shelter, shared a call for adoption applications on Facebook at the beginning of January for a unique dog.

“If you’re thinking that this majestic dog looks awfully like a wolf hybrid, well, you’re most likely correct,” the post said. “We believe Zeus to be ⅓ German Shepherd, ⅓ Husky, and ⅓ Wolf.”

The shelter went on to say that it confirmed with the previous owner and breeder that Zeus is ⅓ wolf.

Zeus, a 4-year-old male, was described by the shelter as “wonderfully magical” and “mesmerizing,” even looking like he “just walked out of a scene from Twilight.”

The shelter noted that they had submitted a DNA test for Zeus, but it may take weeks to get results back. That hasn’t slowed down interest from prospective hybrid owners. In fact, it may have even driven interest.

Potter League updated the post on Jan. 6 to share that it had received many applications to take Zeus home and will be “reviewing them all to determine the best match for Zeus going forward.”

Where is it legal to own a wolf-dog?

The shelter notes it is illegal to own a wolf hybrid privately in the state of Rhode Island . It’s also illegal in the surrounding states.

There are 21 states that allow unrestricted wolf-dog ownership, many of which are in the Midwest and western states, according to Animal Wised. There are another 16 states where wolf-dog ownership is restricted to private ownership with clear disciplinary actions if a wolf-dog bites or attacks a person. The District of Columbia and 12 states ban ownership completely.

The states surrounding Rhode Island — Massachusetts and Connecticut— both prohibit wolf-dog ownership, Animal Wised says. New York allows ownership with a dangerous animal license , meaning Vermont and New Jersey are the closest states in which Zeus could find a home.

“Vermont & New Jersey are the closest to us, but that is not to preclude other states further away that allow hybrids to be privately owned,” the shelter’s Facebook post said.

Is it safe to own a wolf-dog?

Potter League describes Zeus as “affectionate and silly,” saying he “loves to be pet, snuggled, and loved on.”

However, the International Wolf Center warns against hybrid ownership because of the additional traits of wolves that aren’t found in domesticated dog breeds. Things like social interaction, proper space and stimulation are important for hybrid owners to keep in mind.

The IWC also says that wolf-dog hybrids don’t necessarily make better guard dogs than domesticated breeds and warns that aggressive tendencies in hybrids are often fear-based, unpredictable and hard to control.

Zeus, according to Potter League, is also prone to seizures and has lived most of his life as an indoor pet, making a sanctuary placement unsuitable. What Zeus needs is a loving home with an educated owner.

“He has lived with other dogs, cats, and kids, and most of his life has been that of an indoor dog,” the shelter post said. “Zeus is about as fine a canine specimen as you could possibly imagine.”

