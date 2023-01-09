ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Would you adopt a wolf-dog hybrid? People line up to take one home in Rhode Island

By Irene Wright
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JEcW_0k8tYQQ700

Potter League for Animals, a Rhode Island animal shelter, shared a call for adoption applications on Facebook at the beginning of January for a unique dog.

“If you’re thinking that this majestic dog looks awfully like a wolf hybrid, well, you’re most likely correct,” the post said. “We believe Zeus to be ⅓ German Shepherd, ⅓ Husky, and ⅓ Wolf.”

The shelter went on to say that it confirmed with the previous owner and breeder that Zeus is ⅓ wolf.

Zeus, a 4-year-old male, was described by the shelter as “wonderfully magical” and “mesmerizing,” even looking like he “just walked out of a scene from Twilight.”

The shelter noted that they had submitted a DNA test for Zeus, but it may take weeks to get results back. That hasn’t slowed down interest from prospective hybrid owners. In fact, it may have even driven interest.

Potter League updated the post on Jan. 6 to share that it had received many applications to take Zeus home and will be “reviewing them all to determine the best match for Zeus going forward.”

Where is it legal to own a wolf-dog?

The shelter notes it is illegal to own a wolf hybrid privately in the state of Rhode Island . It’s also illegal in the surrounding states.

There are 21 states that allow unrestricted wolf-dog ownership, many of which are in the Midwest and western states, according to Animal Wised. There are another 16 states where wolf-dog ownership is restricted to private ownership with clear disciplinary actions if a wolf-dog bites or attacks a person. The District of Columbia and 12 states ban ownership completely.

The states surrounding Rhode Island — Massachusetts and Connecticut— both prohibit wolf-dog ownership, Animal Wised says. New York allows ownership with a dangerous animal license , meaning Vermont and New Jersey are the closest states in which Zeus could find a home.

“Vermont & New Jersey are the closest to us, but that is not to preclude other states further away that allow hybrids to be privately owned,” the shelter’s Facebook post said.

Is it safe to own a wolf-dog?

Potter League describes Zeus as “affectionate and silly,” saying he “loves to be pet, snuggled, and loved on.”

However, the International Wolf Center warns against hybrid ownership because of the additional traits of wolves that aren’t found in domesticated dog breeds. Things like social interaction, proper space and stimulation are important for hybrid owners to keep in mind.

The IWC also says that wolf-dog hybrids don’t necessarily make better guard dogs than domesticated breeds and warns that aggressive tendencies in hybrids are often fear-based, unpredictable and hard to control.

Zeus, according to Potter League, is also prone to seizures and has lived most of his life as an indoor pet, making a sanctuary placement unsuitable. What Zeus needs is a loving home with an educated owner.

“He has lived with other dogs, cats, and kids, and most of his life has been that of an indoor dog,” the shelter post said. “Zeus is about as fine a canine specimen as you could possibly imagine.”

‘Porn-sniffing dog’ named URL dies after years of service in Utah. ‘My heart is broken’

11-year-old brutally attacked by three dogs while riding his bicycle, Georgia family says

Dog roaming the neighborhood attacks and kills 7-year-old girl, Louisiana cops say

Family dogs attack teen and his mom, then charge police officers, Arizona officials say

Comments / 0

Related
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- January 12, 2023

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to make two trips over the weekend and had some solid results. The fishing was strong on Saturday, with good action on bait and jigs, and a good pick of keeper fish. The results on Sunday were a bit weaker, but they still found a decent number of fish. The key seems to be anchoring up in places where they were marking bait, although a few other boats reported a better bite jigging on the drift. They plan on sailing whenever the weather allows, so be sure to check their schedule for updates.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
B98.5

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
ABC6.com

Man with Rhode Island ties shot by Florida police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was shot by Florida police after deputies responded to a crime in progress. The Broward County Sherriff’s Office says Joseph Francis brandished a weapon when approached, forcing officers to shoot. Francis was struck once and police quickly secured the scene...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
ABC6.com

Rhode Island chef cooking up the heat in new Netflix competition

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Brian Nadeau, a Rhode Island native and chef, is cooking up the heat in the new Netflix series “Pressure Cooker.”. The competition follows 11 chefs living in a home competing for $100,000. Judges don’t exist in the competition, so that leaves the chefs to...
CRANSTON, RI
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – January 12, 2023

I’m starting to feel as if I’m filling a role similar to cute little cat videos or some other YouTube diversion when I call shops because seconds into the conversation – I’m hearing laughter! The truth is I’m partly at fault because I’m asking for a fishing report when most water bodies remain in skim ice/junk ice limbo. Not all is lost however thanks to the two Rs – rivers and road trips.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Underrated Town In Florida

Every U.S. state has a premier destination or city, but they also have plenty of hidden gems that are either overlooked or don't get the reputation it deserves. Sometimes, it works out to its benefit. That means fewer crowds and more time to check out all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
54K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy